Faith

Firm parenting, harsh parenting

Posted on Author Bishop Charles Ighele Comment(0)

As a daddy, you can be firm without being harsh. The dictionary defines harsh as “unpleasantly stern, rough”. It defines the word harshly as “in a harsh or unkind manner”.

Take note of the words “unpleasantly stern, rough, unkind manner”. Being harsh on your children or wife therefore means that you are being unpleasantly stern, you are being rough, and that you are behaving in an unkind manner. Being firm on the other hand means being steadfast, determined, unwavering. Daddying in a harsh way is like fathering without love.

 

It is like fathering without caring for the feelings of your child. It’s like fathering in anger. Children are very sensitive. They know when you are correcting them in anger, in a rough manner or in an unkind manner.

 

They also know when you are fathering or correcting them in love even if you refuse to bend to their ways. Unfortunately, many daddies are harsh. A twentyyear- old boy once told me that one of his parents did not love him as I was trying to settle a dispute within the family. Upon hearing this, the parent screamed and said words like,

 

“Look at this bad boy. Who told you that I do not love you? If I did not love you, would I have been making all these financial sacrifices for you?”

 

The boy looked at me and said “Didn’t I tell you that I am not loved? In another case, another twenty-year-old boy who wanted to have his way was  told by his daddy in a firm, but loving manner words like; “I am your daddy and I love you but as far as this very matter is concerned, I will never allow you have your way.

 

If I do, you will harm yourself and I will hate to see you suffer.” The son willingly complied. This is an example of a father who is firm and kind. The firm but kind father won the war and the peace, but the harsh father won the war without winning the peace.

 

No child enjoys being spoken to as an enemy. In an average family, family members have one form of impression about each other.

 

It may surprise some parents to know that some children know that what they are doing is bad but the problem is that their parents do not give them the opportunity to repent.

 

This is so because the parents are always reminding them of how bad they are or the bad things they are doing or have done in the past. For example, when a father keeps saying,

 

“You always tell lies. You are a liar”. A child will interpret such to mean that even if he or she tells the truth the parents will never believe him/her. They think their parents will never give them the opportunity to change. This gets some more hardened while it makes others submit because of fear.

 

Because children love strong characters, many will respect their parents more if such a parent is firm but not harsh. Be very kind but firm on drawing the line between acceptable and non-acceptable behaviour. Love you

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Faith

What will stop you from entering heaven

Posted on Author Lazarus Muoka

The will of God for every human being he created is that he or she should meet with his or her God at the end of this earthly life hence the person continues worshipping God in heaven, the prepared abode of the saints.   Whatever constitutes a hindrance to achieving this noble goal must be […]
Faith

Pope condemns terrorism as attempt to sow division between religions

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Pope Francis on Wednesday said the recent terrorist acts in Vienna and Nice are an attempt to undermine interfaith dialogue and cooperation.   During his weekly audience, Francis said increasingly cruel forms of terrorism were spreading in Europe, specifically mentioning the attacks in Austria and France, reports dpa.   The leader of the world’s 1.3 […]
Faith

Watch your conducts, Pastor Emmanuel warns fellow ministers

Posted on Author Tai Anyanwu

…You’re our most valuable assets     The Senior Pastor of The Truth of Calvary Ministries (Cavalry Bible Church) Idimu, Lagos, Pastor Olumide Emmanuel, has appealed to ministers of God to abstain from practices that undermine their calling of God upon their lives.   Pastor Emmanuel made this appeal at the one-day ministers’ conference, tagged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica