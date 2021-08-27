News

Firm partners Infibranches Technologies on MarketHub App

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Concrete Communications, developers of the MarketHub App, yesterday signed a Super Agent partnership deal with Infibranches Technologies Limited, a technologically-designed thinking company with expertise in product development, business value chain and agent network management services. Its flagship product, OmniBranches, was positioned to create access and convenience on behalf of service providers through its strategically positioned over 20,000 agents nationwide. The partnership would ensure that Omnibranches agents nationwide were empowered to upload businesses on The MarketHub App and provide easy access to the values presented by the App. At the brief signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Concrete Communications Limited, Semoore Badejo, noted that Infibranches was positioned as a company of and for the future.

