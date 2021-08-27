Firm partners Infibranches Technologies on MarketHub App

Concrete Communications, developers of the MarketHub App, yesterday signed a Super Agent partnership deal with Infibranches Technologies Limited, a technologically-designed thinking company with expertise in product development, business value chain and agent network management services. Its flagship product, OmniBranches, was positioned to create access and convenience on behalf of service providers through its strategically positioned over 20,000 agents nationwide. The partnership would ensure that Omnibranches agents nationwide were empowered to upload businesses on The MarketHub App and provide easy access to the values presented by the App. At the brief signing ceremony, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Concrete Communications Limited, Semoore Badejo, noted that Infibranches was positioned as a company of and for the future.
Related Articles
Buhari supporters raise alarm over plot to force him to resign
The supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari under the umbrella of the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) have raised an alarm over a plot to force the President to resign. According to the supporters, a former civilian president, whose name was not mentioned and some other conspirators are behind the plot. They, however, warned the plotters of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
N10m suit: Court dismisses Oxford Varsity’s objection over words’ definition
An Igbosere division of the Lagos State High Court yesterday dismissed a preliminary objection filed by the University of Oxford, England challenging a N10million suit initiated against it by a lawyer, Mr. Ogedi Ogu. Ogu in a suit before Justice I.O. Harrison, accused Oxford University that the words “mortgagee’’ and “mortgagor” were wrongly defined in […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
#EndSARS: AOKOYA’s allegation false, inciting –Ohanaeze
…warns Nnamdi Kanu against inciting statements Pan-Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday called on Nigerians in general and Yoruba in particular to discountenance the narrative being pushed by a Yoruba group, the Apapo O’Odua Koya (AOKOYA), insinuating that Igbo youths were behind the destruction of Yoruba businesses and assets in Lagos by hoodlums […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)