Firm partners operational excellence guru to boost grassroots education

Birch and Lily, a local cleaning company partners with Kingsley Ishiguzo, an operational excellence guru, to contribute to grassroots development through education.

In partnership with local businesses who started their business from the streets, Kingsley Ishiguzo an operational manager who has spent all his life in the corporate world helping businesses achieve operational excellence contributes to grassroots development.

This initiative with Birch and Lily is in line to encourage small businesses that started in slums and local communities to join and partake in CSR (corporate social responsibility) as it should not be limited to only large organisations.

Birch and Lily is a small business that’s into general cleaning. The partnership birthed a football competition with the winner winning prizes and school outreach where students were given stationeries to prepare them for the new term.

Speaking at the event, Ishiguzo said: “Running a successful business in Nigeria is hard, talk less of starting a business. We need to encourage these kids through education and success stories of successful businesses that they can achieve anything they want to and also build a successful business in the future through sound education and knowledge. This is the reason I jumped on this opportunity when Adekunle who is the CEO of Birch and Lily reached out to me.”

“Top organisations do a lot of what we’re doing now but then, small businesses also need to invest a lot in CSR. We’re nothing without our local communities” said the manager of Birch and Lily, Adeyemi Adeniran.

Adeyemi Adeniran, who has experienced what it is to start a business in local communities, said: “It’s not an easy task to start a business where the environment is not friendly and everyone wants to take advantage of the business at its early stages. Kingsley has an eye for helping people, hence, it was not difficult convincing him to join this initiative.”

Having gone through the journey of life and come out successful, Kingsley has returned to his roots to ensure children do not experience the same challenges as he did, or at least, they are provided with more resources to aid their ambition.

This is also to encourage small businesses that are in the local community to play a role in CSR

The school outreach event took place at Egbeda in City Top schools, Great Rock and Lamar Schools where books were shared with students.

The Principal of Great Rocks school Mr. Samson added: “They’re grateful for this good thing visiting their school and it helps relieve stress and responsibilities on parents.”

Looking at the objectives and impact of CSR, David Nwosu, a corporate business owner who owns Kichob Global in Lagos, said: “The community contributes to the growth and success of every business, if you don’t look out for the community and the people who live in it then the negative impact of the community would kill your business.”

 

