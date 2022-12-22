Health

Firm partners Stanbic IBTC to provide capital to primary care provider, EHA Clinics

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

eha Impact Ventures has announced its collaboration with Stanbic IBTC to de-risk a $300,000 loan to EHA Clinics, a world-class primary healthcare provider in Nigeria. Stanbic IBTC’s loan will fund EHA Clinics’ expansion to two new locations: Lekki, Lagos, and Lugbe, Abuja. With the loan, the clinics will be outfitted with high-quality medical equipment to provide quality care to EHA Clinics’ customers. To facilitate the loan, eha Impact Ventures, the majority shareholder of EHA Clinics, provided Letters of Credit to Stanbic IBTC to secure the loan.

“Improving access to quality healthcare in Nigeria is one of eha Impact Ventures’ major goals,” said Evelyn Castle, eha Impact Ventures CEO. “To achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), trillions of dollars of investment are needed. Philanthropy and impact investors alone are not going to be enough. Partnerships with progressive banks like Stanbic IBTC to develop and implement these innovative financial solutions will get us closer to closing the SDG funding gap.”

Unlike many healthcare companies in Nigeria, EHA Clinics is focused on providing affordable care packages to people at all levels of the economy. Their innovative community- based programme, REACH, provides quality, evidence-based care and affordable medication to low-income urban populations. Additionally, they have developed an innovative technology backbone that allows for seamless integration between clinic facilities and their “HealthMate” app, providing customers direct access to EHA Clinics’ services, resources, and support.

The new facilities in Abuja and Lagos are estimated to provide quality care to an additional 60,000 people annually. “We are grateful for the partnership between EHA Impact Ventures and Stanbic IBTC, which facilitated this loan opportunity. In addition to the financial support, EHA Clinics is now able to build our credit history with the bank, which will allow for easier loan facilitation in the future,” commented Adam Thompson, EHA Clinics CEO.

Speaking on the strategic partnership with eha Impact Ventures, Jane Ike-Okoli, Head Specialized Sectors, Stanbic IBTC Bank, noted that, “the bank’s support is in line with our commitment to drive positive change and improve access to healthcare finance.”

‘’As a growth partner, it is collaborations like these that allow us to demonstrate our support for the healthcare businesses in Nigeria by delivering flexible, innovative solutions through our strategic partnerships while fostering affordable quality healthcare service,” she stated. Babatunde Akindele, Head, Commercial Clients Coverage, Stanbic IBTC Bank, also stated that “healthcare is a basic need that everyone should access easily.” “Stanbic IBTC is willing to support strategic partnerships such as this to improve healthcare infrastructure and enable qualitative service delivery, which will restore the hope of many Nigerians,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Firm reaches out to orphanages

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nestlé Nigeria volunteers recently donated food, beverages and personal hygiene products to children in 18 orphanages across Nigeria under its Global Employee Volunteer Programme, Nestlé Cares. Nestlé Cares is aimed at enhancing volunteer activities and providing an opportunity for Nestlé employees to give back to society by offering their time, talent and resources. Relief materials […]
Health

Harpic donates toilets to Lagos communities

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…collaborates with FG, LASG on 2021 World Toilet Day Harpic, a leading toilet cleaning brand manufactured by Reckitt, has donated five toilets to various Lagos communities as part of efforts to end open defecation and promote proper hygiene and sanitation. The donation was done as Harpic celebrated the 2021 World Toilet Day with a joint […]
Health

Strange disease kills 17 in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

At least 17 persons have reportedly died from an unknown illness in Okpeilo-Otukpa community in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of Benue State. New Telegraph learnt that the sickness, which broke out in the last one week, is said to have left several others hospitalised at different hospitals, including the Benue State University Teaching Hospital, Makurdi. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica