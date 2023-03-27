Firm picks CEO, director

African genomics company, 54gene, has appointed Ron Chiarello as chief executive officer. Also, Tobi Oke, managing partner of V8 Capital Partners was appointed to the company’s board of directors, while the Founding Partner of Alcent Capital and Co- Founder of Kairos Angels and MAGIC, Temi Awogboro would serve as advisor and board of directors observer. He was appointed following the resignation of Abasi Ene-Obong the company’s co-founder, who was the chief executive officer till October 2022. The Board Chair of 54gene and Managing Partner at Adjuvant Capital, Jenny Yip, said: “We appreciate the tremendous contributions Teresia has made to the company and are enthused to have strong and experienced leaders helping move the company forward.”

Like this: Like Loading...