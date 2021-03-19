Business

Firm pledges to assist FG achieve food sufficiency

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Crown Flour Mills (CFM), a subsidiary of Olam Group and a major player in the wheat milling industry in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria achieve sustainable food sufficiency in the country.

This plan was revealed when the wheat development team of Crown Flour Mill led by Damilola Adeniyi, the Corporate Affairs Manager and Moshood Quadri, Head Human Resources, along with other senior management staff of the company were on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, in Abuja, recently.

Adeniyi stated that the company’s management decided to visit the minister to intimate the ministry of the company’s commitment to build Nigeria’s wheat growing capability by bringing in new seed varieties and innovative ways of agriculture. According to her, “Crown Flour Mills is looking to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, state governments and other major stakeholders in the agricultural sub-sector in order to achieve this objective. “We plan to introduce the findings of research trials and cultivation of a heat tolerant durum wheat variety carried out by the company in Senegal into Nigeria.

She added: “CFM through its contribution to the wheat millers’ association under the auspices of the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) where CFM is a key member, has also made some valiant strides through FMAN’s wheat development programme and various initiatives in areas such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of input, seed production, etc. targeted at smallholder wheat farmers and other players in the wheat production value chain and downstream sector and aimed at boosting the quantity and quality of local wheat production.” Contributing at the meeting, Rauda Musa Umar, the company’s Wheat Development Programme Officer, stated that the company would soon be embarking on research and seed trials, trainings in modern agricultural practices in a block farming pilot project.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

IATA: African airlines face 55% traffic cut, $1.7bn loss

Posted on Author AnnuWole Shadare

African airlines are expected to see a reduction in air traffic to -55 per cent in 2021 occasioned by the impact of COVID-19 to the continent’s carriers.   This is a sharp decline from 2019 when capacity grew by 21.5 per cent, according to statistics provided by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) at its […]
Business

FAO urges support to households in crisis

Posted on Author Hassan Taiwo

Timely and robust actions can reduce hunger and human suffering as a result of crises, and that’s truer than ever in the wake of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, FAO Director-General QU Dongyu told participants in the High-Level pledging event for the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF), the second-largest donor to FAO’s humanitarian programme. “The […]
Business

Strike: Doctor appeals to colleagues for understanding

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Chief Medical Director of Central Hospital, Warri, Dr Paul Okunbor, has appealed to the National Association of Resident Doctors of Nigeria (NARD) to shelve its ongoing nationwide strike. Okunbor made the appeal while reacting to the industrial action embarked upon by the doctors. He, however, appealed to the government to do the needful by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica