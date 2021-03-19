Firm pledges to assist FG achieve food sufficiency

Crown Flour Mills (CFM), a subsidiary of Olam Group and a major player in the wheat milling industry in Nigeria, has reiterated its commitment to assist the Federal Government of Nigeria achieve sustainable food sufficiency in the country.

This plan was revealed when the wheat development team of Crown Flour Mill led by Damilola Adeniyi, the Corporate Affairs Manager and Moshood Quadri, Head Human Resources, along with other senior management staff of the company were on a courtesy visit to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono, in Abuja, recently.

Adeniyi stated that the company’s management decided to visit the minister to intimate the ministry of the company’s commitment to build Nigeria’s wheat growing capability by bringing in new seed varieties and innovative ways of agriculture. According to her, “Crown Flour Mills is looking to partner with the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, state governments and other major stakeholders in the agricultural sub-sector in order to achieve this objective. “We plan to introduce the findings of research trials and cultivation of a heat tolerant durum wheat variety carried out by the company in Senegal into Nigeria.

She added: “CFM through its contribution to the wheat millers’ association under the auspices of the Flour Milling Association of Nigeria (FMAN) where CFM is a key member, has also made some valiant strides through FMAN’s wheat development programme and various initiatives in areas such as research and seed trials, capacity building in modern agricultural practices, distribution of input, seed production, etc. targeted at smallholder wheat farmers and other players in the wheat production value chain and downstream sector and aimed at boosting the quantity and quality of local wheat production.” Contributing at the meeting, Rauda Musa Umar, the company’s Wheat Development Programme Officer, stated that the company would soon be embarking on research and seed trials, trainings in modern agricultural practices in a block farming pilot project.

