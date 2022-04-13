News

Firm presents car to ‘Watch & Win’ promo winner

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand of Rite Foods has rewarded the winner of its ‘Watch & Win’ promo, Amarachi Chukwuma, with a brand new car, as well as consolation prizes comprising laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers and several amazing prizes to other participants, after about 12 weeks of the reward scheme.

The presentation of the grand prize was made on Monday, April 11, at the Silverbird Cinema, in Victoria Island, Lagos, with the elated Amarachi, who expressed her gratitude to the award-winning brand for connecting with its consumers through a platform that refreshes movie lovers with the taste of its 13 unique variants as they watch their favourite films.

Chukwuma, 26, from Anambra State, received the key to the brand new car with over one hundred packs of Bigi drinks and other Bigi prizes. The ‘Watch & Win’ promo was flagged off by the Bigi CSD in December 2021 to excite movie and cinema lovers in Silverbird Cinemas in Lagos and Abuja by offering them rewards for their viewing experiences. On the initiative, Rite Foods’ Brand Manager, Boluwatife Adedugbe, stated that through the promo, the Bigi brand created an exciting movie experience for its consumers in a way that has made movie viewing worthwhile, thus demonstrating that it places them at the core of its mission, offering value for money while having delightful moments.

 

