Firm produces robots for New Year

American robot production company, Boston Dynamics recently got its robots together for a dance to celebrate the arrival of 2021. The American engineering and robotics design company released a fun video of its robots performing a choreographed dance routine to ‘Do You Love Me’ by The Contours.

The two minute and 53 second clip shared on the company’s Twitter handle on Thursday features Atlas, a humanoid robot and Spot, a robot dog. Also joining them towards the end is Handle – a robot designed to move boxes but one that also packs some surprising dance moves.

The video shows the crew of bots juggling, shaking and bending to the beats of the song in a performance that has wowed netizens. The video has gone massively viral online since being shared on Thursday morning.

“Our whole crew got together to celebrate the start of what we hope will be a happier year: Happy New Year from all of us at Boston Dynamics,” the company wrote while sharing the video on YouTube. On Twitter, the robot dance has been viewed 1.1 million times and racked up thousands of ‘likes’ and comments. It also caught the eye of Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who shared it on the microblogging platform.

