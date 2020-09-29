Firm provides sanitising solution to airlines

Airlines in Nigeria and across the globe have embraced Zoonocide Z71 residual microbial shield (28 days) disinfection/decontamination for safer environment.

A statement from the distributors described the microbial shield as an exceptional first generation sanitizer that stands out as the best with lasting effect wherever being applied. Due to the ongoing global pandemic, Covid-19 has been shown to survive on surfaces for up to nine days.

According to the statement, Zoonocide Z 71 residual microbial shield has been tested against a variety of pathogens for up to 28 days on surfaces and 24hours on hands using the sanitizers.

Unlike traditional antimicrobials that only work while they are wet, Zoono starts to work while it is wet but better once it has dried, offering a continuous germ-killing barrier that protects surfaces and keeps germs from colonizing hundreds of times longer than typical sanitizer protocols and hygiene regimens.

This is coming as United States’ Airline last week added Zoonocide Z71 microbial Shield, an EPA registered antimicrobial coating that forms a long lasting bond with surfaces and inhibits the growth of microbes to the airline’s already rigorous safety and cleaning procedures.

United airlines is currently applying the coating each week on more than 30 aircraft to seats, tray tables, armrests, overhead bins, lavatories and crew stations and expects to add this latest measure to its entire mainline and express fleet before the end of the year.

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has also endorsed Zoonocide Z71 microbial shield manufactured by Zoono Group Limited, a New Zealand Company and distributed in Nigeria by Zoono West Africa Limited.

Pesticorp Associates Limited, one of the leading and proficient pest control consultants, providing solutions to pest, vector, bacterial, and viruses related challenges has been chosen by Zoono West Africa Limited to partner with and represent them in Lagos and other south-western region of the country as the sole distributor.

The Managing Director of Pesticorp Associates Limited, Mr. Kunle Williams, who also doubles as the current National President of the Pest Control Association of Nigeria (PECAN), said: “Zoono has provided an answer to frustration of repeating disinfection procedures daily or applying sanitizers hourly on your hands.”

Pesticorp has served in the Nigerian Aviation industry for 20 years and counting, and their clientele base includes Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA 1&2), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), GT Bank Plc, NAHCo Aviance, Obasanjo Food Processing plant, Ota, Ogun State, Things Remembered Fast Foods and Restaurants, Ondo State Government House, Polaris Bank Plc branches, Nigerian Port Authorities (NPA) facilities and properties, MTN facilities nationwide, N.E.C.A House, Ikeja City Mall (Shoprite), United Bank for Africa Plc (UBA Northern Operations), Strategic Grains Reserve and silos all over the country. Others are Unity Bank branches in Lagos, Cappa and D’Alberto, Broll Facility Managers, Alphamead facility managers, Briscoe Properties Ltd, LTC Advertising Apapa, Federal Ministry of Justice Housing Estate Abuja, Anadariya Farms Kano, Dangote flour Mills, Friesland Campina Wamco, Elizade University Ondo, Farapark Estate Ajah, Lagos State Judiciary, Elizade Offices Lagos, Royal Sanderton Group, ARM V.I and Ikoyi Club 1938 amongst others.

The Zoonocide Microbial Shield when applied, creates a layer that bonds with the objects and surfaces, creating a thong-like shield that resembles microscopic pins, once dry will attracts microbes and pathogens, rupture the cell walls and membranes, thereby keeping such object or surfaces sanitized for the next 28days.

The chemical is non-corrosive and classified by the EPA as Category IV, which is the lowest level of toxicity. “This long-lasting, antimicrobial sanitizers will provide a proficient level of protection on our aircrafts to help better protect our employees and customers,” said Toby Enqvist, United’s Chief Customer Officer.

