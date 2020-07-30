Firm reaches out to orphanages

Nestlé Nigeria volunteers recently donated food, beverages and personal hygiene products to children in 18 orphanages across Nigeria under its Global Employee Volunteer Programme, Nestlé Cares. Nestlé Cares is aimed at enhancing volunteer activities and providing an opportunity for Nestlé employees to give back to society by offering their time, talent and resources. Relief materials donated by staff and matched by the company reached over 700 children in 18 orphanages across Nigeria.

These include, the SOS Children’s Village, Isolo-Lagos, Sought After Children’s Orphanage, Ajah-Lagos, SOS Children’s Home Jos,Adonai Orphanage Home Kaduna, Nigerian Red Cross Motherless Babies Home Enugu, Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care, Yaba, Lagos, Rachel’s Home, Abuja and St. Anne’s Children’s Home, Warri, Delta State.

“We recognise that in times like this, the most important concern for caregivers is providing adequate nutrition for their children while ensuring the highest standards of hygiene to keep them safe. This is why we have come together on the platform of Nestlé Cares to provide nutritious food and beverages as well as personal and homecare hygiene products to the orphanages we support across Nigeria. “We are pleased that the items contributed by the volunteers were matched by the company, another way we leverage our resources at Nestlé to deliver impact in our communities, ” said Mrs. Victoria Uwadoka the Corporate Communication and Public Affairs Manager, Nestlé Nigeria. “These donations are part of Nestlé Nigeria’s contribution towards supporting the most vulnerable among us, most impacted by the COVID-19pandemic.

We trust that the items will assist the caregivers in meeting the nutritional and welfare needs of the children during these difficulttimes.” Receiving the donations on behalf of the SOS Children’s Village, Isolo Lagos, the Programme Director, Mr.Ayodeji Adelopo said, “These times are challenging for all of us, and these are the times when support is really needed.” At the Adonai Orphanage Home, Kaduna, the Director, Pastor Samuel Oyelowo and the Matron, Rev. Mrs Elizabeth O. Afuwape who received the donations on behalf of the Orphanage expressed appreciation for Nestlé’s continuous support, especially in these times when good nutrition and hygiene are important to ensure the health of the children in the home.”

Like this: Like Loading...