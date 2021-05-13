Firm reaffirms commitment to world without waste

In commemoration of World Earth Day, Coca- Cola Nigeria through its recycling initiatives has reaffirmed its commitment to the support of environmental protection and sustainability in Nigeria. Amaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria stated this while speaking during the maiden edition of the Business Day Diswaste conference themed ‘Corporate Citizens for Clean Cities’ which held recently. Onyemelukwe explained that the eradication of waste in the country and the world at large through Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative remains an integral commitment for Coca-Cola Nigeria.

In furtherance of its commitment to a world without waste, Coca-Cola Nigeria was a key sponsor at the Business Day Diswaste conference. The conference was held to provide an avenue for professionals and key stakeholders to discuss recycling technologies, materials recovery solutions, green electronics, sustainable materials and non-toxic substitutes that facilitate the reduction of the environmental impact of waste.

Notable speakers present at the event include, Muhammed Mahmood, Honourable Minister of Environment; Mr Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc, Mrs Belinda Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Ibrahim Odumboni, GM, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Henry Bassey, CEO, Green Africa. Onyemelukwe said, “At Coca-Cola we recognise there is a global packaging waste problem. There is an onus on us as a business to find innovative solutions to tackle this challenge.

Through our World Without Waste initiative, we are working hard to ensure the world’s waste crisis is a thing of the past. We are working with multistakeholder collaborations and seeking to drive, create and accelerate the collection and recycling of our packaging” she said. Onyemelukwe went on to note that Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative has made remarkable strides in its efforts to curb the waste crisis in the country. She stated that this has been achieved through the creation of a sustainable recycling model and a circular economy. “In Nigeria so far, through our World Without Waste initiative, we have recycled over 1.5 billion bottles, and invested over $2 million dollars in plastic recovery and recycling efforts. At Coca-Cola our goal is to build better bottles for today and tomorrow by changing how we make them.”

