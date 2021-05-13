Health

Firm reaffirms commitment to world without waste

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

In commemoration of World Earth Day, Coca- Cola Nigeria through its recycling initiatives has reaffirmed its commitment to the support of environmental protection and sustainability in Nigeria. Amaka Onyemelukwe, Director, Public Affairs, Communications and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria stated this while speaking during the maiden edition of the Business Day Diswaste conference themed ‘Corporate Citizens for Clean Cities’ which held recently. Onyemelukwe explained that the eradication of waste in the country and the world at large through Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative remains an integral commitment for Coca-Cola Nigeria.

In furtherance of its commitment to a world without waste, Coca-Cola Nigeria was a key sponsor at the Business Day Diswaste conference. The conference was held to provide an avenue for professionals and key stakeholders to discuss recycling technologies, materials recovery solutions, green electronics, sustainable materials and non-toxic substitutes that facilitate the reduction of the environmental impact of waste.

Notable speakers present at the event include, Muhammed Mahmood, Honourable Minister of Environment; Mr Abubakar Suleiman, CEO, Sterling Bank Nigeria Plc, Mrs Belinda Odeneye, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Dr. Ibrahim Odumboni, GM, Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) and Henry Bassey, CEO, Green Africa. Onyemelukwe said, “At Coca-Cola we recognise there is a global packaging waste problem. There is an onus on us as a business to find innovative solutions to tackle this challenge.

Through our World Without Waste initiative, we are working hard to ensure the world’s waste crisis is a thing of the past. We are working with multistakeholder collaborations and seeking to drive, create and accelerate the collection and recycling of our packaging” she said. Onyemelukwe went on to note that Coca-Cola’s World Without Waste initiative has made remarkable strides in its efforts to curb the waste crisis in the country. She stated that this has been achieved through the creation of a sustainable recycling model and a circular economy. “In Nigeria so far, through our World Without Waste initiative, we have recycled over 1.5 billion bottles, and invested over $2 million dollars in plastic recovery and recycling efforts. At Coca-Cola our goal is to build better bottles for today and tomorrow by changing how we make them.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

COVID-19: Russia says it will roll out vaccines October

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Russia says it will roll out a coronavirus vaccine in October – but no details have been given about what would be the first such programme anywhere in the world. Foreign news agencies quoted Mikhail Murashko, the health minister for Russia, saying that research facility the Gamaleya Institute had completed clinical trials of the vaccine […]
Health

Dr. Amit Asudani shares insights about COVID-19’s global impact

Posted on Author Reporter

  The business of repair and extraction of teeth may have hit rock bottom with the pandemic, but Dr. Amit Asudani provides some great insights of hope into the impact of coronavirus on dentistry. Dentistry is undergoing its darkest hour yet, with the rise of the pandemic. Dr. Asudani asserts that dental surgeons face the […]
Health

Mexico to conduct trials for China, US COVID-19 vaccines, eyes production

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mexico aims to conduct late-stage clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines in development by U.S. and Chinese companies, two of which might base some of their vaccine production in the country, the foreign ministry said on Tuesday. Mexico has signed memorandums of understanding with Johnson & Johnson, along with Chinese companies CanSino Biologics Inc and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica