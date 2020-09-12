News

Firm reaffirms support for consumers active health

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

Chivita Active, a fruit juice brand for a healthy and active lifestyle, has reinforced its reputation of being at the forefront of encouraging consumers to embrace health and wellness. Assistant Brand Manager, Chivita, Mr. Oladapo Olanrewaju, said through the C’mon Get Active campaign, the Chivita Active brand had continued to support the aspirations of consumers in living a healthy and active life.

He said: “The brand has continued to do so by raising awareness and motivating consumers to adopt an active lifestyle, as the community of consumers who strive for wellness continues to grow. “Since 2018 when we launched the C’mon Get Active campaign, we have raised consumer consciousness towards health and wellness.

“We continue to reiterate that even as we face the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Chivita Active fruit juice supports Nigerians by providing some of the daily required vitamins, minerals, and nutrients they need to carry out their daily activities and keep their bodies nourished and healthy.” Chivita Active fruit juice is available in two exciting blends of six Citrus Mixed Fruit Juice (available in two convenient pack sizes of 1litre and 315ml) and the vegetable and fruits variants, carrot and orange which comes in the 1L pack.

Chivita Active fruit juice can be purchased from supermarkets, shopping malls, neighbourhood stores, open markets and other locations across the country. In 2018, Chivita Active launched the C’mon Get Active campaign to position the brand as an enabler for a healthy, active life. Since then, the social consciousness for active health and wellness has grown steadily as more consumers integrate consumption of the nourishing Chivita Active into their daily routine, as they position it as a partner in their journey for a healthy lifestyle.

This health and wellness trend is increasingly being adopted by millions of consumers in the midst of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Research shows that people who drink fruit juice daily have greater energy, improved immune systems, and a reduced risk of infection and disease. As a result, they live happier, more active, more productive, and balanced lifestyles.

