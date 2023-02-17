Firm reduces cost of moving cargoes from port by 65%

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), a leading mobility technology company in the maritime industry has reduced the cost of moving cargoes from the seaports by 65 per cent. It was revealed that truckers who charged N1million to freight container from port to some areas in Lagos now charge N350,000 or less, depending on location. The company also explained that its technology had provided sig-nificant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy within two years it commenced operations. According to the Managing Director & Co-founder of TTP, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, the company had also in the period, digitally managed the movement of over 1.16million port and non-port-bound trucks. He said: “Today marks its second anniversary by highlighting its key milestones in the efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.”
Related Articles
2023: ACF, NEF, to engage Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others on Northern issues
The Arewa Joint Committee comprising the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) among others, have said they are ready to engage the presidential candidates of the major political parties on issues that concerns the North. The committee is working on positioning the North to reap from any […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Arewa APC Groups Adopt Pam as Tinubu’s Running Mate
Vow to mobilize 50 million votes for Tinubu No fewer than 250 All Progressives Congress’ youth groups in the north have adopted the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate. The APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups declared their support for Pam at a press […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
OMSL: NNC accuses NPA of highhandedness
A group, the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has asked the leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to tread with circumspection in the way it is handling its engagement with the Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), the company supporting the Nigerian Navy to provide security at the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos delineation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)