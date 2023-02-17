News

Firm reduces cost of moving cargoes from port by 65%

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), a leading mobility technology company in the maritime industry has reduced the cost of moving cargoes from the seaports by 65 per cent. It was revealed that truckers who charged N1million to freight container from port to some areas in Lagos now charge N350,000 or less, depending on location. The company also explained that its technology had provided sig-nificant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy within two years it commenced operations. According to the Managing Director & Co-founder of TTP, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, the company had also in the period, digitally managed the movement of over 1.16million port and non-port-bound trucks. He said: “Today marks its second anniversary by highlighting its key milestones in the efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: ACF, NEF, to engage Atiku, Tinubu, Obi, others on Northern issues

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

The Arewa Joint Committee comprising the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Foundation (SABMF) among others, have said they are ready to engage the presidential candidates of the major political parties on issues that concerns the North. The committee is working on positioning the North to reap from any […]
News

Arewa APC Groups Adopt Pam as Tinubu’s Running Mate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vow to mobilize 50 million votes for Tinubu No fewer than 250 All Progressives Congress’ youth groups in the north have adopted the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate. The APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups declared their support for Pam at a press […]
News

OMSL: NNC accuses NPA of highhandedness

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A group, the New Nigeria Collective (NNC) has asked the leadership of the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) to tread with circumspection in the way it is handling its engagement with the Ocean Marine Solution Limited (OMSL), the company supporting the Nigerian Navy to provide security at the Secure Anchorage Area (SAA) of the Lagos delineation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica