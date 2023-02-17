Firm reduces cost of moving cargoes from port by 65%

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), a leading mobility technology company in the maritime industry has reduced the cost of moving cargoes from the seaports by 65 per cent. It was revealed that truckers who charged N1million to freight container from port to some areas in Lagos now charge N350,000 or less, depending on location. The company also explained that its technology had provided sig-nificant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy within two years it commenced operations. According to the Managing Director & Co-founder of TTP, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, the company had also in the period, digitally managed the movement of over 1.16million port and non-port-bound trucks. He said: “Today marks its second anniversary by highlighting its key milestones in the efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.”

