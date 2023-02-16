Firm reduces cost of moving cargoes from port by 65%

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), a leading mobility technology company in the maritime industry, has reduced the cost of moving cargoes from the seaports by 65 per cent.

It was revealed that truckers who charged N1million to freight container from port to some areas in Lagos now charge N350,000 or less, depending on location.

The company also explained that its technology had provided significant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy within two years it commenced operations.

According to the Managing Director & Co-founder of TTP, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, the company had also in the period, digitally managed the movement of over 1.16 million port and non-port-bound trucks.

He said: “Today marks its second anniversary by highlighting its key milestones in the efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.

“TTP has made a profound impact on the logistics and transportation industry, delivering innovative solutions that streamline the cargo movement process, reduce congestion, and improve the overall efficiency of port operations.

“TTP’s flagship product, Eto, has successfully reduced traffic around the port corridors, resulting in a significant improvement in the average turnaround time for port-bound trucks from an average of two weeks to just three days. We are proud to mark this milestone, and to see the positive impact that our technology has had on the industry.”

