Business

Firm reduces cost of moving cargoes from port by 65%

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe Comment(0)

Trucks Transit Parks Limited (TTP), a leading mobility technology company in the maritime industry, has reduced the cost of moving cargoes from the seaports by 65 per cent.
It was revealed that truckers who charged N1million to freight container from port to some areas in Lagos now charge N350,000 or less, depending on location.
The company also explained that its technology had provided significant cost savings to businesses and improving the competitiveness of the Nigerian economy within two years it commenced operations.
According to the Managing Director & Co-founder of TTP, Mr Jama Onwubuariri, the company had also in the period, digitally managed the movement of over 1.16 million port and non-port-bound trucks.
He said: “Today marks its second anniversary by highlighting its key milestones in the efficient movement of trucks in and out of Lagos ports.
“TTP has made a profound impact on the logistics and transportation industry, delivering innovative solutions that streamline the cargo movement process, reduce congestion, and improve the overall efficiency of port operations.
“TTP’s flagship product, Eto, has successfully reduced traffic around the port corridors, resulting in a significant improvement in the average turnaround time for port-bound trucks from an average of two weeks to just three days. We are proud to mark this milestone, and to see the positive impact that our technology has had on the industry.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

MPR: LCCI lauds CBN’s strategy to curb inflation

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following the increase in Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) to 17.5 per cent from 16.5 per cent by the Bankers’ Committee, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has offered its support, saying the time for easing the rates may not have come at this time. The Director-General of LCCI, Dr. Chinyere Almona, in a […]
Business

NCC moves to regulate Facebook, Twitter, others

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Nigerian Communications Commisson (NCC) has said it is working on a framework to regulate Facebook, Twitter and other social media apps otherwise referred to as Over The Top (OTT) services. The framework, known as Digital Services Providers (DSP) regulation, the Commission said, would address several issues and complaints being raised by mobile network operators […]
Business

Report tasks African leaders on tackling food insecurity

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

African leaders have been urged to coordinate domestic and external efforts to urgently and fully tackle food insecurity on the continent. The appeal was contained in the 2022 Africa Agriculture Status Report (AASR22) launched on Tuesday, in Kigali, Rwanda, at the ongoing Africa Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) Summit with the theme, “Accelerating African Food Systems […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica