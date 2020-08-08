News

Firm reopens Oasis Garden Epe

Photizo Properties Limited has reopened Oasis Garden Epe, urging investors to rest assured of their investment especially on Oasis Garden Poka, Epe. Investors, realtors recently gathered to celebrate the reopening. The event was graced by the Oba of Poka Epe, Ayodele Kolawole Ailru, accompanied by some members of his cabinet. In his speech, he gave the assurance to incoming investors on the credibility of the company, assuring them of their investment especially on Oasis Garden Poka, Epe.

He, therefore, called on investors to key into this investment as it yields quick return on investment. On his part, the Managing Director of Photizo Properties Limited, Patrick Oriyomi, while giving a brief history of Oasis Garden, said it was first launched in October 2018, and barely two years after, they have gathered to celebrate its reopening. Shedding more light on the estate, he said Oasis Garden is located at Poka, Epe, and it shares neighborhood with Atlantic Hall School, Epe Resort, Otedola Housing Estate.

Highlighting its benefits, he said, the estate promises quick return of investment, prime location, kiddies zone, drainage system and so much more. Also present at the relaunch were investors who had acquired properties in Oasis Garden when it was newly launched, and expressed their amazement at the progressive development going on the estate.

