Firm restates commitment to education, flags off 2020 teacher’s award

The Nigerian Breweries Plc has restated commitment to the overall development of education, promotion of teachers’ welfare and the teaching profession.

This was as the company said it had over the years been enhancing quality education through infrastructural development, provision of facilities and laboratories across all levels of education system through the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, established in 1994 to facilitate the company’s active contribution towards the development of education sector, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG No.4).

Maltina Teacher of The Year, according to the firm, was instituted in 2015, to recognise, reward and celebrate exceptional teachers in the country for their contribution and impact on the future of the nation.

The initiative is open to teachers in all secondary schools (public and private), across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory, across the six geo-political zones of the country.

While flagging-off the 2020 edition of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award, which entered its sixth edition this year at the Lagos Head Office of the company, the Corporate Affairs Director of the Nigerian Breweries, Mrs. Sade Morgan, disclosed that the formal kick-off of the registration for entries, which began on June 30, is expected to close on August 14, while the winners will be decorated at the award presentation ceremony billed for October during this year’s World Teachers’ Day.

Mrs. Morgan, who recalled that the Maltina Teacher of the Year award being sponsored yearly on the platform of the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund said it was initiated to identify, showcase and celebrate exemplary teachers in the public and private secondary schools.

“Maltina Teacher of the Year is one of the ways in which the Nigerian Breweries fulfills and demonstrates its corporate philosophy of Winning with Nigeria.

This year’s edition of the initiative is particularly special and symbolic, given the global coronavirus pandemic that has impacted all aspects of our existence including education,” she added.

The Nigerian teachers, she said were hardly recognised in spite of the crucial role they play in determining the quality of education and the future of the country, thus the sustenance of the initiative despite the Coronavirus pandemic when teachers continue to work from home through one online platform or the other.

While stressing that no education could rise above the quality of its teachers, Mrs. Morgan, however, pointed out that the award was in recognition and celebration of teachers, who she hinted, held the key to the development and future of the country.

According to her, over N60 million would be spent on the programme this year under the auspices of the Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, with the overall winner receiving a total of N6.5 million, as applicable to previous winners, as well as a plaque and certificate.

