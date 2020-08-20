Business

Firm restates commitment to envelope production

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

FAE Limited, Nigeria’s leading corporate paper packaging company with focus on envelope production and customisation has restated its commitment to innovation as a key driver to staying relevant post-COVID-19. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited, Princess Funmilayo Okeowo Bakare, made this known to journalists during a virtual meet in Lagos. According to her, the company, founded over 40 years ago, has been able to remain relevant through its unwavering commitment to innovation, technology and design. Bakare explained that truly the COVID-19 pandemic crisis had affected many businesses in the country, but FAE had designed strategic measures to combat the effects of COVID-19 on its products based on their four decades experience to weather the storms pose by challenges.

In the course of paper manufacturing. “Our customers are our first point of reference. We listen, we pay attention to their needs and we let this drive the designs of our products. With over 40 years’ experience, FAE Limited combines basic local knowledge and international expertise with stateof- the-art, high-quality printing technology for the production of our envelopes which are second to none,” Bakare said. However, with a distribution network that extends to several African countries including Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Liberia, Togo, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leonne, Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau amongst others, the company’s managing director said FAE Limited boasts of being the largest envelope manufacturer, making over one hundred thousand premium products daily. Bakare further stressed that FAE envelopes and customized letterheads were in the market to guarantee confidentiality and security for correspondence of organizations and individuals, especially with its latest first class and tamper proof brands widely accepted in the market.

According to her, First Class Envelopes and letterhead to match with security centered watermark was manufactured to covey style, professionalism and uniqueness of brand; while Tamperproof is FAE’s solution to the challenge of theft, fraud, and insecurity of valuable documents in Nigeria.

The tear resistance envelope with a red mark that reads opened once flap has been tampered with has helped to curb the abuse of trust that has taken over most organizations. Also speaking during the media meet, the Chief Operating Officer, FAE Limited, Adeleke Adeleye, stated that the company was consistent on its path of continuous improvement, timely performance and customer satisfaction. “While FAE can boast of servicing 80 per cent of all Nigerian banks, several government agencies bodies and parastatals, examination bodies and even INEC amongst others, we continue to grow thanks to the confidence our wonderful clients and distributors have invested into our business,” Adeleye said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Exchange rate unification: CBN weakens official naira to N380/$1

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may have finally unified the country’s multiple exchange rates as it Friday altered the official exchange rate at which it sells the naira to the dollar on its website to N380/$1 from the N361 per dollar that the website had reflected since March 20, this year. Although, the apex […]
Business

GTBank wins Euromoney leadership award for response

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has been awarded the Euromoney Excellence in Leadership Africa Award, a premier award category set up to recognise banks around the world that are playing a pivotal role during the Covid-19 crisis. The leading African financial institution, which was also named Nigeria’s Best Bank for a record 10th time, was lauded […]
Business

NSE extends gains with N104bn

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Axxela Funding’s N11.50bn bond listed Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday sustained its positive outlook for the second consecutive trading session as the overall performance measures, NSE ASI and market capitalisation, rose further by 0.83 per cent each. Market watchers attributed the development to renewed confidence as bargain hunters leverage under valued stocks. This is just as […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: