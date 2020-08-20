Firm restates commitment to envelope production

FAE Limited, Nigeria’s leading corporate paper packaging company with focus on envelope production and customisation has restated its commitment to innovation as a key driver to staying relevant post-COVID-19. The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, FAE Limited, Princess Funmilayo Okeowo Bakare, made this known to journalists during a virtual meet in Lagos. According to her, the company, founded over 40 years ago, has been able to remain relevant through its unwavering commitment to innovation, technology and design. Bakare explained that truly the COVID-19 pandemic crisis had affected many businesses in the country, but FAE had designed strategic measures to combat the effects of COVID-19 on its products based on their four decades experience to weather the storms pose by challenges.

In the course of paper manufacturing. “Our customers are our first point of reference. We listen, we pay attention to their needs and we let this drive the designs of our products. With over 40 years’ experience, FAE Limited combines basic local knowledge and international expertise with stateof- the-art, high-quality printing technology for the production of our envelopes which are second to none,” Bakare said. However, with a distribution network that extends to several African countries including Ghana, Cameroon, Benin, Liberia, Togo, Mali, Senegal, Guinea, Niger Republic, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leonne, Cote D’Ivoire, The Gambia, Mauritania, Chad, Central African Republic, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Bissau amongst others, the company’s managing director said FAE Limited boasts of being the largest envelope manufacturer, making over one hundred thousand premium products daily. Bakare further stressed that FAE envelopes and customized letterheads were in the market to guarantee confidentiality and security for correspondence of organizations and individuals, especially with its latest first class and tamper proof brands widely accepted in the market.

According to her, First Class Envelopes and letterhead to match with security centered watermark was manufactured to covey style, professionalism and uniqueness of brand; while Tamperproof is FAE’s solution to the challenge of theft, fraud, and insecurity of valuable documents in Nigeria.

The tear resistance envelope with a red mark that reads opened once flap has been tampered with has helped to curb the abuse of trust that has taken over most organizations. Also speaking during the media meet, the Chief Operating Officer, FAE Limited, Adeleke Adeleye, stated that the company was consistent on its path of continuous improvement, timely performance and customer satisfaction. “While FAE can boast of servicing 80 per cent of all Nigerian banks, several government agencies bodies and parastatals, examination bodies and even INEC amongst others, we continue to grow thanks to the confidence our wonderful clients and distributors have invested into our business,” Adeleye said.

Like this: Like Loading...