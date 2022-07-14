Business

Firm restates commitment to friendly energy products

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

One of the world leaders in the thermal comfort industry, Ariston, has restated its commitment to providing sustainable comfort for its customers by making available quality and energy-efficient products in the country. The Director, Central Africa, Ariston Group, Richmond Agular, stated this during the Country Manager forum with the media in Lagos recently. Agular noted that the company had consistently invested in research and development, leading to multiple advanced products with unique offerings. According to him, each product features heat pumps for heating and solar efficient hybrid systems tailored to customer needs.

He disclosed that the Ariston range of products comes in water heating or heating form, including hybrid, powerflex and demand-response. He stated that the products are designed to make users enjoy complete comfort and ease in their daily life. Agular said: “We want everyone to feel comfortable and at ease in their daily life. To make this possible, we help families, and our professional partners find the best solution straightforwardly.” He further explained that the boasts of requisite expertise that can deliver after-sale services in Nigeria of the highest professional standards, guaranteeing customers built-to-last high performance solutions.

 

Our Reporters

