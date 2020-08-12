Business

Firm rewards 46 staff for long service

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

S

IFAX Group has rewarded 46 staff at its annual Long Service Award ceremony.

 

 

The SIFAX Group Long Service Award is an annual event where deserving staff, who have served for a minimum period of ten years, are rewarded with cash gifts for their meritorious, consistent and outstanding service to the company.

The company’s Corporate Affairs Manager, Muyiwa Akande explained in a statement that the awardees received their gifts at a private ceremony held across various subsidiaries recently.

 

 

He noted that Group Executive Vice Chairman of the company, Dr. Taiwo Afolabi, in his good will message to the recipients, lauded the staff for their passion, dedication and hard work in uplifting the company to its current heights.

 

 

He said: “I must salute your courage and dedication. It means a lot to me that you have all dutifully contributed to the growth of the company in your different subsidiaries and in various capacities. I am touched because these gestures have shown to me an unrivalled level of loyalty to both the company and your jobs. Thank you for believing in the SIFAX Group dreams and contributing your quota on a daily basis to see it come to fulfilment.”

 

Also, Group Managing Director, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye urged the recipients to see the recognitions as a call to better and higher level of service and commitment, adding that the company would continue to provide the required assistance and support to its workforce, including remuneration, training and promotion in a bid to motivate for optimum performance.

 

Of the 46 staff honoured and rewarded, forty three of them had served for 10 years, two for 15 years and one for 20 years.

 

 

Responding on behalf of the recipients, Mr. Abayomi Obadare, General Manager, Billing and Commercial, Ports & Cargo Handling Services Limited, lauded the management for the culture of rewarding staff.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders seek market architecture reorganisation

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Stakeholders in the Nigerian capital market, asset management and banking industries have called for a rethink of the nation’s economic philosophy and a reset of the financial market architecture. This was part of the major takeaways from the “Zimvest Economy Conversations,” a thought eadership series of digital private wealth and investment management firm, Zimvest (Zedcrest […]
Business

1.5m jobs threatened by coronavirus crisis

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

An institutional investor, Dr. Vincent Nwani, has disclosed that the first wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria will stay throughout 2020 and early 2021 with about1.5 million jobs put at risk. With this forecast, he alluded to the fact that the pandemic has emerged as the single most dreaded threat to the socio-economic fundamentals of Nigeria […]
Business

Deepening market investment with enabling laws

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Investment friendly policies and laws are needed in the capital market to create an enabling business environment that will attract more firms to the local bourse. Chris Ugwu writes With the sell-off that has characterised the Nigerian equities market in recent times, safe for the recent rally, there are concerns among market watchers that transactions […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: