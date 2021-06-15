Education

Firm rewards Covenant Varsity’s best grads

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

For their outstanding performance and leading the pack as best graduating students in each Faculty, the management of Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, has rewarded and presented cash to the best graduating students of Covenant University, Ogun State.

 

 

The graduating students, who benefitted from the company’s gesture are Esonu Chisom from the College of Management and Social Studies; Williams Taiwo from Leadership and Development Studies; Ezeuduji Daniel and Umeh Emmanuel from Engineering Faculty; and James-Okoro Paula-Peace from the College of Science and Technology. T

\

he Mouka brand had in 2020 flagged off the “Mouka Award for Excellence,” as part of its contributions to academic development in higher institutions to reward brightest students in each faculty in various universities across the country.

 

To reward the students, the company’s Brand Manager, Yemisi Obadina presented a cheque of N100,000 to each of the best graduating students in each of the colleges during the university’s 15th convocation.

 

While commending the students for their brilliant performance and achievements, the Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, wished them more success as they move into the next phase of their lives.

 

The Vice-Chancellor of the private university, owned by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners Chapel),

 

 

Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, however, expressed delight over the reward, which he described as “a noble gesture from the organisation.”

 

He, therefore, lauded Mouka for recognising and rewarding academic excellence, even as he affirmed that the cash grants would go a long way in supporting the students towards achieving their goals in the immediate future.

 

The students also expressed their gratitude to the management of Mouka for fulfilling their promise

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

LASUCOM closes hostel as 3 students test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kayode Olanrewaju No fewer than three students of the Lagos State University College of Medicine (LASUCOM) have tested positive for COVID-19. Following this, the management of the college has closed its hostel, isolated the students and embarked on contact tracing. A statement by the institution said: “The management of Lagos State University wishes to […]
Education

Kwara tertiary schools resume Jan 11

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni,

*Basic schools Jan 18 The Kwara State government has announced resumption dates for both the tertiary institutions and elementary schools in the state. A statement by Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and Spokesman for the State COVID-19 Technical Committee, said tertiary institutions would resume on January 11, while elementary schools would take […]
Education

New dawn for teachers, teaching profession

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

NUT: We demand a policy framework from govt Lagos NUT: It is an Act of Parliament for all teachers UNESCO-IIEP harps on crucial issues of welfare For teachers and the teaching profession in Nigeria, these seem to be the best of times. Thanks to the new welfare packages recently introduced and approved by the Federal […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica