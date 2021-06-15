Firm rewards Covenant Varsity’s best grads

For their outstanding performance and leading the pack as best graduating students in each Faculty, the management of Mouka, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of mattresses and other bedding products, has rewarded and presented cash to the best graduating students of Covenant University, Ogun State.

The graduating students, who benefitted from the company’s gesture are Esonu Chisom from the College of Management and Social Studies; Williams Taiwo from Leadership and Development Studies; Ezeuduji Daniel and Umeh Emmanuel from Engineering Faculty; and James-Okoro Paula-Peace from the College of Science and Technology. T

\

he Mouka brand had in 2020 flagged off the “Mouka Award for Excellence,” as part of its contributions to academic development in higher institutions to reward brightest students in each faculty in various universities across the country.

To reward the students, the company’s Brand Manager, Yemisi Obadina presented a cheque of N100,000 to each of the best graduating students in each of the colleges during the university’s 15th convocation.

While commending the students for their brilliant performance and achievements, the Chief Executive Officer of Mouka, Raymond Murphy, wished them more success as they move into the next phase of their lives.

The Vice-Chancellor of the private university, owned by the Living Faith Church Worldwide (aka Winners Chapel),

Prof. Abiodun Adebayo, however, expressed delight over the reward, which he described as “a noble gesture from the organisation.”

He, therefore, lauded Mouka for recognising and rewarding academic excellence, even as he affirmed that the cash grants would go a long way in supporting the students towards achieving their goals in the immediate future.

The students also expressed their gratitude to the management of Mouka for fulfilling their promise

