Firm rewards winners of Virtual Equities Trading competition

Winners have emerged in the fifth edition of the Virtual Investment Simulator (VIS) competition of Investment One Financial Services Limited tagged the Emporia League. The VIS is a competition initiated by Investment One in 2013 as part of its investment education initiative to educate Nigerians on investment opportunities in the Nigerian equities market. The Emporia league which kicked off in March this year came to a conclusion in June with over 170 participants out of which three emerged as prize winners.

Mozzes Sunday, a graduate of Finance from the University of Lagos emerged the winner of the edition 5 competition, with a take home prize of N500, 000. Mozzes, according to organizers of the competition showed a rare ability in equities trading through the virtual platform by increasing N10million to N24.3million as net assets at the end of the competition.

Another graduate from the University of Lagos, Chiamaka Igweonu, who studied Economics, emerged third in the competition, carting away N200,000 for her efforts. She was able to increase N10million to N21.7million at the end of the league. Francis Ilenikhena, Managing Director, Investment One Stockbrokers International Limited, speaking at the prize presentation ceremony in Lagos, noted that the company was first in the Nigerian Financial Industry to introduce the initiative of VIS in 2013. “We have had about five different leagues since 2013 with over 6,000 participants.

We have produced those who had participated in this game and today have become good investors, doing well on their portfolios in the equities market.” “As part of our social corporate responsibility, investment one have embarked on investment education. We go out there to educate the public about investment. We love to give back to the society by way of educating them about where the opportunities lie and where to invest their money to make very good returns on investment,” he explained further. Ilenikhena, encouraged Nigerians to pay attention to investing in the Nigerian equities as he said there is a lot of money for them to make from the market.

Sharing the experience he got from the competition, the winner, Mozzes said, “I want to thank investment one for the opportunity given to me to be able to put into practice what l learnt in school. This is a practical experience which l was not exposed to when studying finance in school. It was my fourth attempt at VIS before l eventually emerged a winner this time.” Sandra on the other hand described her experience as a pleasant one but challenging. “This competition has thought me great lessons about the Nigerian equities market as I can see a whole lot of opportunities for me to make money there.”

