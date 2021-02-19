Firm rewards winners with N10m worth sholarship grants

Kellogg’s, the world’s number one cereal company, has rewarded children, who participated and emerged winners in the second edition of its flagship scholarship scheme with N10 million educational grants. The National Marketing Manager of Kellogg’s, Mr. Darlington Igabali, while speaking at the Kellogg’s Superstars Scholarship contest in Lagos, explained that his company had once again fulfilled the promise of giving out N10 million scholarship award to children for participating in the competition.

According to him, the company presented the sum of N100, 000 educational grants, among other prizes to the guardians of the winners. He described Kellogg’s superstars contest as an essay writing competition initiative designed for children within the age bracket of five to 12 years to sharpen their writing skills while also stimulating the creative uniqueness in them. Commenting on the essay competition, Igabali noted that couple of months back, entries were declared open nationwide with the task to write a short and concise essay of not more than 100 words on the topic: “Why my Mum is a Super Mum.”

Up to 49,989 entries were generated across the nation over which a panel of judges sat to determine the final hundred children, who emerged as winners to receive a N100, 000 worth of scholarship each. He further reiterated the drive of the initiative to support and improve educational output.

He noted that Kellogg’s being a children friendly brand was worried about the startling number of out-of-school children in the country where available statistics from UNICEF confirms one in every five children to be out of school in the world is from Nigeria. “Considering the huge gap, we decided to intervene with the initiative to support parents in our own little ways at ensuring that children have access to basic education and more importantly, to improve the writing skills and creative ingenuity of children.

“Beyond the brand supporting these children to achieve their academic dreams, we also appreciate the bond being shared with their mum, recognizing mother’s role towards nation building, hence the topic for the essay “Why my Mum is a Super Mum,” he noted.

Ably present to represent the special guest of Honour; Speaker of the House of Representative, Honorable Hakeem Gbajabiamila, was his Special Adviser on Budget and Finance, Mr. Lukman Oyewole Lawal, who charged winners to continue to strive for excellence and not to rest on their oars. He commended the brand for promoting basic literacy and importantly being a consistent supporter of educational growth in Nigeria. He equally recognised the support of mothers in societal development. Lawal said: “I would like to specially commend Kellogg’s for constantly supporting educational development as equally exemplified in their support of the Speaker’s Professionals Volunteer Network in November 2019, where we reached out to about 10,000 school pupils in Surulere Lagos. This scholarship project is no exceptions as it goes a long way to demonstrate where their interest lies.” He encouraged the organisation to intensify its efforts in this regard and also encouraged other corporate entities to strengthen their investment in corporate social responsibility given the effect of COVID-19, which has affected all arms of the society.

