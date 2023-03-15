Firm rolls out facilities, initiatives to boost Africa’s SMEs

Enterprise-based Coworking outfit, The Adrenalina, has launched its operations in Lagos with facilities and initiatives targeted at driving the growth of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Africa by providing support for young people to create, operate, and grow their businesses.

According to a press release, The Adrenalina provides working spaces and collaborative opportunities for entrepreneurs, creatives, and freelancers on a subscription basis, amongst other services. Facilities include workspaces, conference rooms, virtual assistants, a mini lounge, a state of the arts production studio, and cutting-edge internet connectivity, provided by Elon Musk’s Starlink. At its official launch, held recently at its office in Yaba, Lagos, the company also expressed its commitment to the capacity development of young Africans. According to CEO, Chukwuerika Achum, the Adrenalina is creating an environment where budding creatives and entrepreneurs can freely work, innovate and collaborate.

“Africa is the next frontier for economic development, and its teeming youths are the key to the actualization of a prosperous future. Therefore, we want to enhance the capacity of these young people to create and grow businesses. “We are seeking to de-risk the process of setting up a business, by taking off the burden of capital requirements such as infrastructure and regulatory requirements.

