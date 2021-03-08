Firm seeks order to block SAP accounts in CBN, 22 banks

Akeem Nafiu A consulting firm, B4G Ltd., has asked Justice E. O. Ashade of a Lagos High Court to restrain Systems Applications Products (SAP) from dissipating the sums of $3,371,945.27 and N5 million with 28 respondents, including the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and 22 other banks, pending the hearing and determination of an alleged contract breach suit.

It is also seeking a mareva injunction restraining the 1st to 28th respondents from releasing to SAP funds or other instruments belonging to the firm and held with the 1st to 28th respondents up to the value of $3,371,945. 27 and N5 million pending the determination of the suit.

It is also praying for an order directing the 1st to 28th respondents to file and serve affidavits before the court “disclosing an account of all monies, funds or other instruments belonging and/or due and payable to the defendants and held with them, including, but not limited to any pending contractual obligations and payments due to the defendants as at the date of service of the motion on each of the respondents”.

B4G Consulting Ltd & Anor, represented by David Ogebe, are the claimants/ applicants in the suit marked LD/ADR/519/2016, while Systems Applications Products Nig. Ltd and Systems Applications Products (Africa Region) (Proprietary) Ltd. are the defendants/respondents and are represented by Adedapo Tunde-Olowu (SAN).

The National Petroleum Investment Management Services; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC); Nigerian Petroleum Development Company Ltd.; Department of Petroleum Resources; Debt Management Office; CBN and 22 other commercial banks are nominal respondents in the application for mareva injunction.

In its statement of claims, B4G averred that sometimes in 2009, the defendants engaged it to help broker, procure, negotiate, secure and implement an Enterprise Resource Planning System (ERP) contract (the SAP ERP contract with the NNPC). The consideration provided in respect of the engagement was the supply or provision of services to a minimum 10 per cent of the face value of any secured contract.

Pursuant to the claimant’s engagement, a contract with initial value of $36.75 million (subsequently revalued to $42 million) was negotiated and secured between the NNPC and SAP. The claimant said it commenced the provision of services in line with the terms of its engagement by SAP, but before it could provide the minimum 10 per cent of the ERP contract, its provision of services was halted by SAP via a letter dated 12th July, 2010.

It was averred further that SAP, without any investigation whatsoever and without hearing at all from the claimant, issued a letter dated 12th July, 2010 unilaterally imposing fresh contractual terms on the parties, including demanding exclusion of the physical presence of the 2nd claimant from the project.

However, opposing the claimant’s prayer in its February 22, 2021 amended statement of defence, the defendants described the claimant’s case as frivolous and an abuse of court processes.

They averred that the claimant was not entitled to the $83,698.78, $117,66 and $3,371.945.27 claimed in this action or any other judgements.

The defendants added they never agreed that the condition to be provided in part of the ERP contract with NNPC ‘is a minimum 10 per cent of face value of any contract’ as alleged by the claimant. Further hearing in the suit has been fixed for March 26.

