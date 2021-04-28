Firm seeks solution to Nigerian port challenges

The Port of Antwerp in Europe has taken steps to make its presence more felt in Nigeria in order to curb corruption, delay and inefficient service delivery, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

Nigerian ports have been classified among the worst ports in Africa due to delay in trade facilitation, corruption among security operatives, as well as heavy human and vehicular congestion around the ports.

Issue

A 2019 survey by Convention on Business Integrity (CBI) explained that the nation’s seaports suffered from inefficiency and corruption. According to the survey, there has been rampant exercise of discretionary power by port officials, payments made for services not provided, lack of awareness by port users and poor port infrastructure, which cost port users excessive overruns in terms of extended port processing time and a rise in port charges. It stressed that these challenges had led to Nigerian ports and terminals being amongst the most expensive in the world.

Losses

Also, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the organised private sector (OPS) said that the negative operational elements at the ports had made the country lose N2.5 trillion annually. The groups said that capacity utilisation at the ports was between 38 and 40 per cent.

Training

Worried by this development, the second-largest port in Europe, Antwerp Port Authority, has approached the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) for training and consultancy opportunity on port efficiency. Its Manager, Port Projects, Mr Philippe Droesbeke, who led a delegation to Nigeria, said that the offer for the training and consultancy would modernise Nigerian ports. He said The Port of Antwerp had the capacity of 140 million tonnes of cargo in a year due to its multimodal approach.

Partnership

Droesbeke added that the port’s management was offering its experience and partnership to Nigerian institutions, organisations and companies in the maritime sector. He said: “We have a long lasting history in the Port of Ant werp and we are here to offer our experience and partnership with Nigerian institutions, organisations and companies in the maritime sector. “We have a very good reference for cold chain, especially with perishable cargoes that will be offered for export.” He explained that multimodalism was an approach Nigeria should adopt as solution to decongesting Nigerian ports, advising the country to shift from the road to other modalities such as barges.

Investment

He advised the country to invest in port and right equipment to achieve efficiency. The port manager added that trains had 50 per cent, barges 40 per cent and trucks 10 per cent in the movement of cargoes. The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Hassan Bello, pointed out that the Council was always interested in interconnectivity so that the country’s dry ports could meet international expectations.

Interests

He said: “We need to know how the dry ports will look like in Nigeria economy, especially for our exports, as we want to make them export centres and the infrastructure that is necessary to make them full ports. If they are ports of destinations or origins, they have to be well equipped with rail. “We have one operating in Kaduna, but the rail capacity is not anything to be proud of. “There are other things that must be incorporated like consolidation centres, stripping of containers, warehousing, companies that processes and add value to agricultural products and also packaging companies. These and so many other things are areas in which we may have interest and we will study the course and discuss on the concept that needs to be adopted.” Bello added that Nigeria wanted a modern port and the indices that would guarantee that the country would not face the same challenges with previous ports. Also, the Executive Secretary,Nigerian-Belgian Chamber of Commerce in Lagos, Paulette Van Trier, expressed delight at the meeting, saying that the Chamber had been working assiduously to improve trade between both countries. He said: “We are trying to ensure produce to the ports is timely so that the goods can get to the international market and spread all around the world. “We hope that we can work together, have a positive partnership and improve exports from Nigeria, thanks to the shippers’ council. “As a Chamber, we are not asking for money. We just want farmers and other exporters to know how the process is done globally. “We are providing Nigerians with examples via teachings and trainings to make people aware of global best standards and practices.”

Last line

Without adequate infrastructure, corruption, delay and poor trade facilitation will continue to

