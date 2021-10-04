Business

Firm selects executive director

Veritas Kapital Assurance Plc has appointed Mrs. Oyindamola Unuigbe into its board as executive director.

 

Unuigbe has experience in entrepreneurship, underwriting, reinsurance, portfolio management, product and business development, enterprise risk management and sales and marketing, acquired across leading international and local organisations.

 

The appointment was disclosed by the firm in a notice signed by its Secretary, Saratu Umar Garba and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) for notification. Garba noted that the appointment was subject to the final approval from the National Insurance Commision (NAICOM).

 

She started her career at the Lagos office of SCIB insurance brokers and subsequently worked at Citi Trust insurance brokers and the Nigeria Reinsurance Corporation, where she served as a senior manager.

 

Unuigbe obtained a bachelor degree from the University of Ife. She is an associate of both the Chartered Insurance Institute of London (ACII) and Nigeria (ACIIN) and a recipient of various prestigious international certifications encompassing general insurance, life insurance and professional risk management.

 

She has over 27-years experience and have worked in key positions in reputable brands as accounts manager with Brokerlink Inc.; one of Canada’s largest brokerage firms; Primerica Life Insurance Company, Alberta Canada; where she developed key competencies in the areas of processes and procedures that conform to the international practice of General and Life Insurance, Standards and Regulatory Compliance requirements

