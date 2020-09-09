Business

Firm supports hospital with equipment

Posted on

SIFAX Group has donated five laptops, six desktop computers and 18 wall fans to Apapa General Hospital in Lagos.

 

The items were handed over by its Group Head, Corporate Communications, SIFAX Group, Mr. Olumuyiwa Akande, to management of the hospital

 

At the presentation, Akande noted that the donation of the items was in furtherance of the company’s philosophy of supporting critical government institutions, especially in the education and health sectors as well as providing a better access to health care for Nigerians. He said: “SIFAX Group believes that without good health, it will be difficult for Nigerians to be productive and make giant strides in their different endeavours.

 

Our public health institutions are important in delivering this health care and that is the reason we decided to support the Apapa General Hospital in order to improve the quality of the hospital’s service. “It is also part of our philosophy to give back to the society in any way we can because we know that government alone cannot single handedly meet all the needs of the society.

 

Corporate organisations and public-spirited individuals have a critical role to play in this regard.”

 

While responding after receiving the items, the Chief Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Ajibola Keshinro, appreciated the company for the kind response, noting that such items would upscale the hospital’s capacity to respond well to its responsibilities.

 

He said: “We are deeply grateful to SIFAX Group for the items donated. It is our wish that other organisations will also take a cue and supports the good work we are doing at Apapa General Hospital. The computers will especially help our e-health project, an initiative of the Lagos State Government designed to digitalise our operations

