Business

Firm sustains investment in next generation of farmers

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

With Nigerian population expected to reach 230 million by 2025, food security is now of considerable importance. Today, the demand for food appears to be outstripping supply as a result of reduced productivity combined with post-harvest waste. To reverse this trend, there is need for innovative solutions to modernize the country’s farming methods. Indeed, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini, said Nigeria as a country must look beyond the farmgate and harvest towards food transformation and preservation.

Elhusseini noted this eas where entrepreneurs in the agriculture space, also referred to as agripreneurs, come in. He said: “Nigeria is a country with one of the youngest populations, with a median age of 18 years and about 70 per cent of the population under 30 (National Population Commission), yet the average age of farmers today is 50 years. “This is evidently a gap we must fill to ensure we not only feed the present generation, but we secure the future. To achieve this, we must build sustainable food systems by attracting and building active youth participation in the agricultural sector.”

The Nestlé’s managing director explained that GOLDEN MORN, one of Nestlé Nigeria’s leading brands, has therefore, created an agripreneurship webinar series in collaboration with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University to promote sustainable food systems by increasing youth participation in the sector. According to him, the programme provides support for young entrepreneurs already engaged in or set to start up businesses in the agricultural sector through trainings funding, mentoring and networking opportunities. He added that over 200 young agripreneurs had benefited in the four series of the webinar so far.

In his comments at the event to present grants to the nine beneficiaries from the third and fourth sessions of GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar series, the MD/CEO Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said: “I am excited at yet another opportunity to celebrate the next generation of farmers who will continue to feed our rapidly growing population, the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow. “Your passion validates the strategic importance of GOLDEN MORN’s investment to provide support, opportunitiesand platforms to enable you create or scale your businesses and improve livelihoods within the agricultural value chain.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Half Year: Tincan Customs records N274.3bn revenue, N1.3b seizures

Posted on Author Paul Ogbuokiri

The Nigeria Customs Service, Tincan Island Port Command said it collected a total of N274,320,715,179.22 from January to June 2022. This represents 27.50 per cent increase from last year’s collection of N229,321,865,091.16 within the period under review. The Command also made a total Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1, 301,901,685.12. It is important to acknowledge […]
Business

Emefiele: Dangote Refinery to sell refined crude in naira

Posted on Author Reporter

  Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, says arrangements have been to enable the Dangote Refinery sell refined petroleum products in naira when it commences production. Emefiele was speaking on Saturday during an inspection tour of the Dangote Refinery, Petrochemicals Complex Fertiliser Plant and Subsea Gas Pipeline projects at Ibeju Lekki, […]
Business

Lender plans to raise $300m senior notes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI), the parent company of the Ecobank Group, has notified the investing public that its subsidiary, Ecobank Nigeria Limited, is seeking to raise capital from the international debt capital market through the issuance of $300 million senior notes, pursuant to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 144A and Regulations.   […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica