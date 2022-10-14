Firm sustains investment in next generation of farmers

With Nigerian population expected to reach 230 million by 2025, food security is now of considerable importance. Today, the demand for food appears to be outstripping supply as a result of reduced productivity combined with post-harvest waste. To reverse this trend, there is need for innovative solutions to modernize the country’s farming methods. Indeed, the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer, Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Wassim Elhusseini, said Nigeria as a country must look beyond the farmgate and harvest towards food transformation and preservation.

Elhusseini noted this eas where entrepreneurs in the agriculture space, also referred to as agripreneurs, come in. He said: “Nigeria is a country with one of the youngest populations, with a median age of 18 years and about 70 per cent of the population under 30 (National Population Commission), yet the average age of farmers today is 50 years. “This is evidently a gap we must fill to ensure we not only feed the present generation, but we secure the future. To achieve this, we must build sustainable food systems by attracting and building active youth participation in the agricultural sector.”

The Nestlé’s managing director explained that GOLDEN MORN, one of Nestlé Nigeria’s leading brands, has therefore, created an agripreneurship webinar series in collaboration with the Enterprise Development Center of the Pan Atlantic University to promote sustainable food systems by increasing youth participation in the sector. According to him, the programme provides support for young entrepreneurs already engaged in or set to start up businesses in the agricultural sector through trainings funding, mentoring and networking opportunities. He added that over 200 young agripreneurs had benefited in the four series of the webinar so far.

In his comments at the event to present grants to the nine beneficiaries from the third and fourth sessions of GOLDEN MORN Agripreneurship Webinar series, the MD/CEO Nestlé Nigeria Plc, said: “I am excited at yet another opportunity to celebrate the next generation of farmers who will continue to feed our rapidly growing population, the entrepreneurs and innovators of tomorrow. “Your passion validates the strategic importance of GOLDEN MORN’s investment to provide support, opportunitiesand platforms to enable you create or scale your businesses and improve livelihoods within the agricultural value chain.”

