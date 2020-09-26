News

Firm takes empowerment campaign to radio stations

Amber Energy Drinks Limited, makers of premium energy drink, Amber, has taken its empowerment campaign to radio stations in Lagos. Recently, the company launched a scheme tagged “Amber Empowerment Scheme” (AES), to improve the standard of living of Nigerians especially at this critical period of COVID-19.

The Amber team was at Nigeria Info, Wazobia FM, Cool FM (members of the AIM group), Traffic Radio, City FM to sensitize Nigerians on the empowerment programme. Speaking on the rationale for the empowerment programme, General Manager, Amber Energy Drinks Limited, Ms. Titiola Adedeji, said: “with the current economic situation, Amber Drinks found it necessary to alleviate the pain of the average Nigerian, providing Nigerians the opportunity to own and grow their businesses through soft loans and business support initiatives.

