Firm to cut $2bn aircraft lease challenges in Nigeria

The high cost of leasing airplanes by airline operators in Nigeria from many parts of the world is expected to reduce following the launch of Copterjet International, a company that specialises in aircraft and equipment leasing solutions.

The firm is about closing the gap that makes it difficult for airlines (lessee) to fulfill their own obligation after leasing aircraft (lessor).

Financing the purchase or leasing of an aircraft and related assets can take several forms, including but not limited to a loan from a bank or other financial institution, secured by a mortgage over the aircraft purchased; the lease of the aircraft involving either an operating lease or a finance lease and a capital markets transaction through the issuing of bonds or notes secured by a mortgage on the aircraft. Nigerian airlines spend a whopping $2.5 billion on aircraft leases annually as many of the carriers rely on leaded plane for their operations.

Speaking at the Brand Launch of Copterjet International at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, (MMIA), the Chief Executive Officer of the company, Capt. Victor Olorunyomi, said that the company had come to take the aviation industry to an enviable height and also to close the gaps between the lessor and airlines operators.

He listed other services the company engaged in to include aviation consulting, aircraft brokerage (acquisition, marketing and sales), aviation asset development and management and logistics.

According to him, “our coming marks the beginning of a new dawn and also a historic event in the aviation sector.” He stated that the Copterjet International roadmap had been strongly defined by its services and that it is committed to contributing and driving the aviation sector.

Olorunyomi stated further that Copter International would be willing to work with both private and the public sectors, local and foreign investors, local and foreign financial institutions to build on the existing feat that has been achieved in the industry.

Waxing spiritual, Olorunyomi said that the coming of Copter International into the aviation sector was divinely orchestrated and that the new firm, in collaboration with other stakeholders such as government and the private sector, has very vital roles to play towards moving the Nigerian aviation sector forward.

He said that Copter International was in support of making aviation the driver of the Nigerian economy, but added that to achieve these, stakeholders must initiate and collaborate with one another.

“As a nation, if we must drive the economy, we must initiate collaboration to move the industry forward. We must drive the aviation sector to propel other sectors of the economy,” he added.

On airlines in Nigeria, he said that airline operators must be given the necessary support such as single-digit interest loans to thrive, adding that part of the challenge facing airlines in the country is operational incompatibility and poor financial management.

He added that these factors, coupled with a lack of corporate governance, bring about disaster.

To survive and sustain their business, Olorunyomi advised airlines to review their business models, continually develop robust strategies and re-appraise their business.

Also speaking, the National President, National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE), Abednego Galadima, commended the initiator of the project for a job well done, adding that the coming at a time COVID-19 was still ravaging al sectors of the economy, including aviation, was commendable.

He said that the services, which the company offers, would not only help airlines operators, but also other aviation stakeholders. According to him, “Copterjet will provide solutions to aircraft and equipment leasing which has been a huge gap in the sector.”

The NAAPE boss stated that with Olorunyomi as the initiator, he has no doubt that the project has not only come to stay but will also contribute to the building of the aviation sector.

“Copterjet is built on solid rock. With our cooperation in the industry, Nigeria will experience newness and they will provide other impetus to the industry. They have come and come for good,” Galadima said

