Firm to dredge, berth vessels at Ijora container terminal

As part of efforts to decongest Tin-can Port, plans by SIFAX Shipping Limited, a subsidiary of SIFAX Group, to dredge Ebute Metta creek in order to berth vessels at Ijora, have been unfolded. The company said that its new terminal, which would be IT driven, would soon be upgraded to a jetty where imports and exports could be processed.

Its Group Executive Vice- Chairman, SIFAX Group, Taiwo Afolabi, said the new terminal sitting on 11 acres of land would leverage on technology and innovations to deliver an unparalleled customer experience as well as cutting-edge inland container services. Afolabi, who was represented by Group Managing Director of SIFAX Group, Mr. Adekunle Oyinloye, said the terminal was established as a response to a major concern in the maritime industry, especially the congestion at the Lagos ports and access roads.

In her remark, Hadiza Bala Usman, managing director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), who was represented by the Executive Director, Marine and Operations, Onari Brown, commended SIFAX Group for its solution-driven mindset and aggressiveness in pursuing the dream of getting the terminal ready for operations in record time.

