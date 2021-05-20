Business

Firm to honour innovators at CIO Awards

Edniesal Consulting Limited, enterprise governance and corporate services firm, has announced plans to host the second edition of its prestigious Chief Information Officer (CIO) Awards in November. Building on the successes of the maiden edition held in Lagos last year, this year’s awards will also recognise outstanding professionals and organisations, who have during the year under review, delivered business value to their organisation and the industry at large, through the innovative use of technology.

Announcing this at a press conference in Lagos, the CEO of Edniesal Consulting and chief organiser of the event, Abiola Laseinde, said: “CIOs have overtime been responsible for delivering top-of-the-line innovation and business value within their organisations while also being at the forefront of decision-making and strategic change.

This class of business leaders is hardly visible nor celebrated in most organisations, but now their role has increased in importance over time as they evolve from information to innovation and leading the digital transformation initiatives. In some companies, depending on the organisational culture, they are asked to wear multiple hats of business strategists and change leaders.”

According to the organisers, pre-activities, and calls for nominations for the CIO of the Year 2021 in various categories will commence from May for the duration of three months. Part of the activities leading to the award includes the first capacity- building programme for the CIO Club members, which is scheduled to hold this month

