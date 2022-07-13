Firm to implement recovery programme for West African ports

Rise in marine fuel costs has prompted a French shipping liner, CMA CGM to implement a Bunker Recovery Adjustment Factor (BRAF) for vessels calling at West African ports. The shipping line said that BRAF would come into effect on August 1, 2022, until further notice. It noted that cargoes being ferried from North European, West Med, North Africa, Adriatic, Black Sea, Baltic & Scandinavia to West African ports would attract €198 per TEU for dry; €238 per TEU for reefer; United Kingdom: £172 per TEU for dry, £252 per TEU for reefer, while cargoes from Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon would attract $210 per TEU for dry and $252 per TEU for reefer. It noted: “This BRAF will be applicable on monthly basis for short-term contracts only (excluding any contract subject to quarterly floating BAF mechanism) to reflect the significant increase in the bunker rates. “The BRAF will apply to vessels leaving all North European, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North African, Adriatic, Black Sea, Baltic & Scandinavia ports to call at West African ports. It will apply to dry, out of gauge (OOG), reefer and break bulk cargo.” It would be recalled that in May this year, CMA CGM introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports. This is the second time the liner would imposed illegal charges on importers using Nigerian port within two months. In February this year, the liner imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos seaports. It was gathered that importers would now pay importation documentation fee of N37,000 for 1×20 container, while 1×40 container would cost N59,000. In the latest payment, it listed the import charges as documentation fee, port additional charge and demurrage, while export charges remain unchanged. In a document titled: “Tariff Review for CMA CGM Nigeria Local Charges” the liner explained: “Following inflationary trends in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended. We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), implemented the below increase which will be effective from the 20th of April, 2022.
Related Articles
IPMAN to NMDPRA: N34bn insufficient for bridging claimsDownstream
CONFLICT Oil marketers had recently informed of an impending strike over debt owed them by downstream regulato The President, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Alhaji Debo Ahmed, has said the N34 billion paid to its members by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) for bridging is insufficient when compared to what […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Lender unveils loan package for female entrepreneurs
Ecobank Nigeria has unveiled a special loan package for female entrepreneurs in the country, the lender announced in a statement at the weekend. The loan package, “The Ecobank Female Entrepreneurs’ Initiative (EFEI),” is specially designed by the bank to financially empower female business owners and entrepreneurs in the country. Head, Consumer Asset Product, Ecobank […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Analysts pessimistic over increase in external reserves
The current pressure on Nigeria’s external reserves is not likely to ease in the short to medium term unless there is a USD debt issuance by the country and an increase in oil prices, analysts at CSL Stockbrokers have said. The analysts, who made the prediction in a note obtained by New Telegraph at […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)