Firm to implement recovery programme for West African ports

Rise in marine fuel costs has prompted a French shipping liner, CMA CGM to implement a Bunker Recovery Adjustment Factor (BRAF) for vessels calling at West African ports. The shipping line said that BRAF would come into effect on August 1, 2022, until further notice. It noted that cargoes being ferried from North European, West Med, North Africa, Adriatic, Black Sea, Baltic & Scandinavia to West African ports would attract €198 per TEU for dry; €238 per TEU for reefer; United Kingdom: £172 per TEU for dry, £252 per TEU for reefer, while cargoes from Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon would attract $210 per TEU for dry and $252 per TEU for reefer. It noted: “This BRAF will be applicable on monthly basis for short-term contracts only (excluding any contract subject to quarterly floating BAF mechanism) to reflect the significant increase in the bunker rates. “The BRAF will apply to vessels leaving all North European, West Mediterranean, East Mediterranean, North African, Adriatic, Black Sea, Baltic & Scandinavia ports to call at West African ports. It will apply to dry, out of gauge (OOG), reefer and break bulk cargo.” It would be recalled that in May this year, CMA CGM introduced new local charges and demurrage on container shipped by Nigerian importers to the seaports. This is the second time the liner would imposed illegal charges on importers using Nigerian port within two months. In February this year, the liner imposed additional costs on all dangerous goods shipped to Lagos seaports. It was gathered that importers would now pay importation documentation fee of N37,000 for 1×20 container, while 1×40 container would cost N59,000. In the latest payment, it listed the import charges as documentation fee, port additional charge and demurrage, while export charges remain unchanged. In a document titled: “Tariff Review for CMA CGM Nigeria Local Charges” the liner explained: “Following inflationary trends in Nigeria, we want to formally inform our cherished customers that some of our local charges will be amended. We have, after discussion with the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), implemented the below increase which will be effective from the 20th of April, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...