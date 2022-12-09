Business

Firm to leverage IT solutions for clients’ satisfaction

KloverHarris Limited, an indigenous human capital consultancy company specialised in Learning and Development, Human Resource Outsourcing, Business Consulting, and Information Technology, is poised in ensuring clients’ satisfaction, and optimal productivity with its top-notch solutions that position it as the go-to company for businesses in the country and globally with a touch of professionalism and quality standards.

Ms. Bukola Ariyibi, Managing Partner of the company, stated that with a diverse client base across all sectors of the economy, KloverHarris delivered with its unique approach to attain maximum gains for clients based on their distinctiveness. In accounting and tax advisory services, Bukola said the company had observed how tax compliance has become a major challenge for many businesses as they see taxation as a minefield, consequently creating difficulties with their remittances and obligations to the appropriate government agencies. She said: “We at KloverHarris are turning this burden around for our clients with the use of modern technology, into a strategic enabler for their businesses. “Our tax and advisory experts not only work with our clients to remit their taxes as and when due but also view taxation as a strategic opportunity to provide measurable insights.”

Speaking on learning and development, she said the company’s learning and development solutions were designed to transform businesses to achieve their strategic objectives. On this vital aspect of their solution, the KloverHarris boss stated: “We are conversant with how Artificial Intelligence is being optimised in imparting knowledge. As a business, we have identified this trend and positioned ourselves to meet the demands of our clients as they relate to e-learning.” In recruitment service, she said the uniqueness of the company was the ability to spot the talent of the best fit.

 

