Firm to Niger Delta: Ask your representatives questions about constituency projects

An organisation, under the aegis of Budgit Tracka has advised the people of Niger Delta region and community folks in the region to always ask political representatives in their domain questions about the constituency projects that supposed to be sited in the areas that are not there. It made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, during a stakeholders’ engagement on project tracking, which was attended by participants from Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Edo State. The representative of Budgit Tracka, the organiser of the stakeholders’ summit, Adewole Adejola said that as a community champion and project tracking officers, the participants supposed to connect the people with the government.

