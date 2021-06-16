Firm to Niger Delta: Ask your representatives questions about constituency projects

An organisation, under the aegis of Budgit Tracka has advised the people of Niger Delta region and community folks in the region to always ask political representatives in their domain questions about the constituency projects that supposed to be sited in the areas that are not there. It made the call yesterday in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, during a stakeholders’ engagement on project tracking, which was attended by participants from Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Delta and Edo State. The representative of Budgit Tracka, the organiser of the stakeholders’ summit, Adewole Adejola said that as a community champion and project tracking officers, the participants supposed to connect the people with the government.
Related Articles
Enugu: Youths protest against commissioner, monarchs over unrest
Youths from Ahani-Achi in Oji River local government area of Enugu State, yesterday staged a peaceful protest against what they called high handedness and sponsorship of crisis in their community by their royal fathers and government functionaries. The youths accused Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Hon. Manfred Tony Ezekwe of being among those allegedly fanning […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Buhari to Gambian president: Why we played key role in ousting Jammeh
President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration played a key role in ousting former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, because it was the last thing it could do in leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the onslaught against the sit-tight presidents. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Former Mali President Toure, democratic icon toppled in coup, has died
Former Malian president Amadou Toumani Toure, who won acclaim for pursuing democratic reforms before being toppled by a military coup in 2012, has died at the age of 72, an aide said on Tuesday. Toure’s life, in many ways, symbolised the stop-start nature of democracy in Mali, where his successor Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, was […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)