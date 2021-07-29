Firm to promote diversity inclusion in supply chain business

As part of Procter & Gamble’s (P&G) diversity and inclusion efforts, the leading consumer goods company has disclosed that it is entering into a partnership with WEConnect International to expand its supplier diversity initiative with the third edition of the Women Entrepreneur Development Program (WEDP).

The programme seeks to include more women-owned businesses in the supply chain by training female entrepreneurs and providing them with the skillsets necessary for competitive advantage.

The two-month intensive programme was led by P&G experts and external partners, including Oxford Brookes University.

Over 42 female entrepre neurs were trained on how to further develop their capabilities, building skillsets to further grow their businesses.

The seven-module curriculum covered development topics such as business strategy, strategic collaborations, leadership skills, procurement processes, social capital accumulation, pitching and digital marketing.

Speaking on the impact of the programme, the Country Manager for P&G Nigeria, Mrs. Mokutima Ajileye said: “WEDP is aimed at achieving equal representation of men and women in an inclusive environent, where they can deliver their full capabilitiess. Nigeria is a country of huge potential, yet women have been systematically excluded and disadvantaged.

“Through this programme, we aim to economically empower women with the right tools and knowledge needed to grow their businesses and offer opportunities for them to provide solutions to multinationals across the country.

As an organisation, P&G is committed to inclusive growth and removing barriers to girls’ education and women’s economic empowerment, and we will not relent in our efforts to support Nigerian women to thrive.”

WEConnect International has collaborated closely with Procter & Gamble on the P&G Women’s Entrepreneur Development Program (WEDP) in Nigeria and globally since 2017.

The organisations have worked together to develop over 500 women-owned businesses in 11 countries since the inception of the programme. “The 2021 Nigerian programme had an impressive turnout with 42 women-owned businesses excited to learn from P&G experts.

Feedback from the participants in 11 states in Nigeria has been overwhelmingly positive.” said Mrs. Patricia Langan, WEConnect International Regional Director for Africa and Middle East.

Speaking on the project impact, Aisha-Claire Alkali, Chief Executive Officer, The Charcoal Grill Restaurant and Coffee Lounge, a WEDP participantt, said: “Being selected to attend the WEDP programs sincerely was a privilege. It was one program that I looked forward to every Monday.

The speakers were on point and I learned a lot that will surely impact my business. “It was an amazing experience with great illustrations, given by well experienced speakers. It is a privilege to know that women empowerment is a big deal to P&G and I’m proud that I benefited from it and it’s well appreciated.”

The WEDP supports gender equality and supplier diversity, a key pillar of P&G’s Citizenship initiatives.

The programme reiterates P&G’s commitment to developing an intentionally diverse supply chain by working directly with women-owned businesses.

By empowering women-owned businesses, the programme, diversifies P&G’s supply chain promoting a real and lasting impact in the communities within which P&G operate

