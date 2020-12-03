Business

Firm to scale up nation’s MSMEs to profitability

In a bid to bring succour to the country’s Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs), the management of Excite Enterprise, a fully digital business development and enterprise solutions provider, has reiterated its readiness to solve problems MSMEs are facing in the country, particularly in the area of funding and other logistics.

In order to achieve the task, the organisation said it had designed various simplified innovations to lead MSMEs on the pathway to success and sustainability. According to a director at Excite Enterprise, Bolaji Okusaga, SMEs have faced a lot of problems in Nigeria especially in the area of funding and other logistics because the government cannot reach out to all of them, hence the urgent need for Excite Enterprise to lead the way to the development of the country’s economy through the proliferation of viable SMEs.

Okusaga, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Precise Platforms, said the company’s simplified innovations are designed to facilitate solutions to the many problems faced by SMEs in terms of low productivity, inability to access funds, legal difficulties involved in business registration, and reaching the right customers through influencer marketing. Okusaga explained that Excite would deliver on its promise to revamp the MSME sector through its partnership with organizations across countries that are willing to support entrepreneurs in the country.

Excite Enterprise, he explained, provides innovative services to develop and deepen markets for MSMEs, thus providing entrepreneurs across the business space an opportunity to reach consumers; boost brand names; sales; competitiveness; and improve rendered services. These businesses will not only be able to access funding to scale up their potentials, they will also have entry to a bigger market. Also, another director at Excise Enterprise and Chief Executive Officer of Mobinet, Hong Kong, Andrew Otiko, asserted that the platform’s sole aim was to make life easy for SMEs through technology usage as he is of the firm belief that if the sector is well organized, there will be massive employment in the country. He said: “Excite platform has the sole aim of using technology to make life easy for SMEs.

It will also facilitate funding from some of our partners that are involved in providing grants and also facilitate other services that will mitigate challenges faced by MSME. ‘’The only way the economy can grow is by providing jobs to the citizenry which can only happen if we change the narrative for SMEs, if processes are in a place where things are simple, there will be massive employment opportunities for everyone if each SME can sustain its growth and recruit just one person.’’

On how the features can spread across the country, especially for those in the rural areas to be able to access the platform, Okusaga said those within that category would be able to pick the language they want when on the platform, which will make the communication easy to use for them.

