Nigeria German trade show specialist fairtrade, Messe, is set to host the 6th edition of the agrofood & plastprintpack exhibition and conference in Nigeria. The trade exhibition, holding in Lagos next week, will welcome exhibitors and attendees from agriculture, food & beverage processing, ingredients and plastics & packaging sectors from 11 countries. According to data released by the organisers, Nigeria’s food production has grown by 39.6 per cent in recent years, from €26 billion in 2016 to €36.3 billion in 2020 and is expected to rise by 48 per cent between 2021 and 2024, from €42.3 billion to €62.6bn. (Euromonitor International / VDMA).

The organisers said, with €294 million in 2019, Nigeria is the second largest investor in food & beverage technology in sub-Saharan Africa. It added that its investments into technologies from around the globe increased by an average of 6.7 per cent per year between 2015 and 2019. According to the organisers, the main supplying countries are Italy, China, India, Germany, Austria, United Kingdom, Switzerland, Turkey and the Netherlands – in this order. It is on this background, that the agrofood & plastprintpack Exhibition & Conference provides a networking opportunity for international and local industry players.

