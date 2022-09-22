Firm unveils bookkeeping app, Veedez, for MSMEs

Alerzo, a top business-to-business tech firm, has disclosed the invention of Veedez, a bookkeeping and inventory management app, that replaces the traditional paper and pen bookkeeping for Micro, Small and Medium scale Enterprises (MSMEs) businesses in the country to enhanced their business transactions.

The firm said the business management app was designed to support micro, small and medium enterprises with easy-to-use bookkeeping and inventory tracking systems. Alerzo’s Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Adewale Opaleye stated that the Veedez app reinforced its mission of using technology to transform local businesses, and support small enterprises with the right digital tools.

According to him, with the app, business owners can save time, get paid faster, and manage their business better and stress-free from their smartphones. In addition, Opaleye explained with Veedez on their phones, MSMEs can easily create and send professional invoices to customers in seconds, record and receive payments for goods from customers instantly through any preferred payment option, including cash, card, POS or bank transfer.

