Firm unveils Chivita meals campaign to inspire consumers

Chivita has launched a new communication campaign tagged Chivita with meals. The campaign is designed to inspire consumers to continue enjoying the quality nourishment Chivita juices provide, and to associate Chivita with everyday meal moments through consumption of Chivita with their meals in-home or out of home.

The range of Chivita juices (Chivita 100%, Chivita Active, Chi Exotic, Happy Hour by Chivita, and Chivita Ice Tea) are a great combination of taste and nourishment which complement your everyday meals. The Chivita with Meals campaign therefore aligns with the popular trend amongst Nigerians who enhance their everyday dining experiences by complementing great tasting meals with nourishing beverages.

Complementing Chivita fruit juices, specifically anyone of the range of Chivita 100% healthy variants, with your breakfast meals is a good way to kick-start your mornings, as these products are packed with essential vitamins and minerals to boost your overall health. Drinking any of the Chivita fruit juices, for example Chivita Active or Happy Hour by Chivita, is a great way to finish off your meals & snacks.

