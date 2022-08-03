News

Firm unveils Kubanah Whisky into Nigeria’s wine, spirit market

Posted on Author Anayo Ezeugwu Comment(0)

Destiny Etiko, Femi Adebayo, others named brand ambassadors

For proper identification, competition and acceptance, the management of MP Master Piece Limited has unveiled its latest brand of whisky, Kubanah Whisky into the wine and spirit beverage market in Nigeria. The whisky which is fermented locally with international standard is now circulating in the country.

It is a unique brand being cherished by Nigerian consumers and its demand is increasing daily. In his welcome address during the unveiling of Kubanah Whisky in Yaba, Lagos, the Managing Director and CEO of the company, Emeka Ike said: “We are happy today for the unveiling of our new brand, Kubanah Whisky which is seriously penetrating into the Nigerian wine and spirit market “I want to categorically state here factors that propelled us to go into the production of our first brand, Skirt Brandy and our second baby, Kubanah Whisky in spite of all the economic and environmental challenges facing production processes in Nigeria. “We also signed Destiny Etiko, Femi Adebayo, Nosa Rex and Emmanuel Abisi, a.k.a Nastyblaq as our brand ambassadors for the unveiling of Kubanah whisky.” Ike said: “I was moved by passion and a burden to make a difference with our product in the Nigerian market with international standard. “Again I want the world to know that Nigeria has all it takes to produce quality wine and spirit beverages

 

Our Reporters

