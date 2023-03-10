Business

Firm unveils packaging solution for healthy food

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comments Off on Firm unveils packaging solution for healthy food

Tetra Pak, a leading food processing and packaging solutions company, has unveiled new global insights aimed at promoting safer and nutritious food across the world with sustainable packaging solutions, in the midst of the rising scarcity of raw materials.

The ground-breaking research, which aims to promote fibre-based sustainable food packaging and a healthier food packaging, is in collaboration with MAX IV – the most modern synchrotron radiation laboratory in the world. The research brings to life a novel packaging solution that would achieve safe, recyclable, and more durable against liquids and humidity, while meeting the increased sustainability demands. According to the Vice President for Materials and Package, Tetra Pak, Mr. Eva Gustavsson, the collaborative research outcome aims to uncover fresh insights into the nanostructure of fibre materials.

The first application to optimise the composition of materials used for paper straws is the first industrial research and development experiment at ForMAX, a brand new research station dedicated to studying materials from the forest, located at the MAX IV Laboratory in Lund, Sweden. “A fundamental understanding of the structure and properties of materials is crucial as we work towards developing the packaging of the future. Our ambition is to provide the world’s most sustainable food package, and experiments at ForMAX will clearly support us in this mission. “The package of the future needs to be fully recyclable and have a low environmental impact.

Using renewable materials and increasing the use of fibre-based material within packages will be vital. With this research, Tetra Pak is helping to uncover fresh insights into plantbased materials as a basis for future innovations,” Gustavsson said. On the implication of this development to the market, Managing Director of Tetra Pak West Africa, Mr. Oshiokamele Aruna, said this offered a ray of hope for improvement in food packaging in the nearest future with special emphasis on healthy food packaging; reduction in food loss and waste across the African market.

“In 2021, it was reported by the Germany Machinery Association that Nigeria became the largest investor in food and packaging technology in Africa with an investment of over 346 million Euros, ahead of Egypt and South Africa, the new foray into fibre-based food packaging will further enhance investment and open more opportunities and possibilities for willing investors into the African market agricultural value chain with packaging partnership and support from Tetra Pak,” he said. Giving further insight into the research, Manager of ForMAX beamline, MAX IV, Kim Nygård said: “The experiment conducted at ForMAX is a milestone for both academia and industry. “The research station is the first of its kind and will facilitate both fundamental and applied industrial research on how new sustainable materials can be used going forward.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Transport owners task FG on N10bn COVID-19 palliative

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

…Canvass biased enforcement of protocol   Four months after the Federal Government approved N10 billion to help road transportation survive the crushing effects of COVID-19 pandemic, members of Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association (PTONA) have appealed for an urgent disbursement of the fund in order to save their businesses from collapse.   They have […]
Business

Private sector credit sustains uptrend on CBN’s policies

Posted on Author writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Credit to Nigeria’s private sector continues to hit record highs, driven by policy measures introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to boost economic growth, writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM   In its latest “Money and Credit Statistics” released last week, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), indicated that banks’ credit to the private sector of […]
Business

CBN unveils strategy for 2021-2024

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…as President Buhari unveils Lafia branch The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said the bank had unveiled the apex bank’s Strategy for 2021–2024. The unveiling, which was performed on Tuesday, is in line with CBN’s focus to create an enabling environment that will drive both public and private sectors’ participation […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica