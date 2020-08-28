Firm urges FG to overhaul food export mechanism

Nigeria can become a world class exporter of fresh farm produce if the export mechanism at the ports is completely overhauled. Speaking in an exclusive business session in Lagos, the Group Managing Director of Red Star Express Plc, Dr. Sola Obabori, noted that popular Nigerian foods such as yams and garri could be profitably exported to Europe and America if the hindrances and multiplicity of regulators at the ports are removed. According to him, this will not only boost Nigeria’s revenue base but would also give global acclaim to those foods.

Obabori suggested that the process of exporting agricultural produce should be urgently simplified. According to him, “the export process is far too complicated and should be drastically simplified. Kenya, for example, are experiencing growth in their agricultural sector.

The country exports fresh flowers and many other fresh agricultural products into the European markets and that has helped their economy tremendously. “In terms of production, Nigeria has a bigger capacity than Kenya. However, with the complications experienced at the airports, our export capabilities are shackled.

“I am aware that there are various efforts going on right now to address this situation. Red Star Express Plc belongs to a number of reputable business associations that hold regular dialogues with the government to reduce the complexities at the ports. I am optimistic that these efforts will soon become fruitful.” Speaking further, he mentioned Red Star’s efforts towards providing logistics services to support importers and exporters through the acquisition of new assets.

