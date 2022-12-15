Business

Firms’ $60m mini-grid finance deal wins power sector award

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

Engie Energy Access Nigeria’s $60 million project finance agreement with CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) has won the Transaction-of-the- Year (Renewable Energy/Off- Grid) award at the 2022 Nigeria power sector awards. The project is expected to build a portfolio of mini-grids connecting over 150,000 people to electricity in Nigeria. Particularly, in October of this year, CrossBoundary Energy Access and ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria signed the largest mini-grid project finance transaction in Africa to build a pipeline of mini-grids in Nigeria over the next four years. Indeed, over 150,000 people in communities that have never been connected to the national grid will now be supplied with electricity. ENGIE has designed and developed the mini-grids, CBEA is financing the development and construction activities and will own the projects.

19 THURSDAY, december 15, 2022 NEW TELEGRAPH ENGIE will also provide long-term operations and maintain services for the mini-grids and ensure that the residential, commercial, and productive use customers receive clean, reliable electricity while delivering highquality and customer centric services. The ENGIE/CBEA’s project finance agreement was recognised as the Transaction-of-the-Year for Renewable/Off Grids at the Nigerian power sector awards 2022 because it addressed a number of key metrics: size of the transaction ($60 million), impact in terms of the number of customers to be positively affected and connected, an innovative approach that can be replicated across Africa, extent of industry collaboration, degree of innovation, and envisaged productive use and capacity usage component.

Prof. Bart Nnaji, a former Nigeria’s Minister of Power, performed the formal presentation of the award to the company, which was received by Onyinye Anene- Nzelu, Head of Mini-Grids, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria. Commenting on the award, the Managing Director, ENGIE Energy Access Nigeria, Bankole Cardoso, said the award was significant because it acknowledged the efforts by the company to deploy innovative solutions to solve the problems of low access to electric power in unserved and underserved communities in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, especially in the off-grid communities. ‘‘We are very happy to receive this prestigious award and we thank the organisers for this recognition. “Inadequate funding is a significant barrier to bridging the energy access gap and our partner CrossBoundary Energy Access (CBEA) has consistently demonstrated an ability to raise funds in this very important sector. We are glad to be executing this project with them and to have closed this deal,” he said. The Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE Energy Access, Gillian-Alexandre Huart, noted that on the back of the award and the important work of bridging Africa’s energy gap, the company would continue to invest in research and development with a view to coming up with more innovative, cost-effective solutions to the energy challenges across Africa. ‘‘Creating access to reliable electricity for people, families and businesses is key to bolster economic growth and improved livelihoods. This award is a further motivation for us to continue to lead from different fronts and with relentless efforts to chart the way forward for the energy sector in Nigeria, and Sub-Saharan Africa,’’ he stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business Top Stories

Report: Purchasing managers’ index slips to 53.6

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) eased to 53.6 in October from 53.7 in September, according to a report released by the lender. Readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show a deterioration. The report said that a key driver of growth during […]
Business

UBA set to reward loyal customers in Super Savers Draw

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Africa’s Global Bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, is set to reward several of its loyal customers in its upcoming Super Savers Draw which will be held today May 27, at the UBA head office, Marina, Lagos. The UBA Super Savers Draw is a promo organised by the bank through a series of […]
Business

Lagos-J’burg Route: From lucrative to potential loss-making

Posted on Author WOLE SHADARE writes

Lagos-Johannesburg was one of the best routes for South African Airways (SAA) because of the high yield and the boom in business activities between Nigeria and South Africa. The crowding of the route by Air Peace and ASKY is potentially turning it into lossmaking. Visa issues, jet fuel hike, and forex hiccups have forced Air […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica