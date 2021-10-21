Firms back NITDA’s training for ICT journalists

Stakeholder firms in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) have thrown their weights behind the capacity training being organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for ICT journalists. The firms include Hill+Knowlton Strategies, a communications firm; Global Accelerex, a financial technology company, and Zinox Group. The training for journalists under the aegis of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) kicked off on Monday, October 18, in Lagos.

The five-day capacity building training, which is at the behest of NITDA, with full support from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is meant to equip ICT journalists with the requisite skills to effectively report the fast-evolving trends in the global ICT field. Speaking at the opening of the training, the Director-General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, said the initiative to upskill 50 journalists from NITRA was in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the mandate of NITDA on Digital Literacy and Skills and the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021 to 2024: “To intervene in the development of digital technology by supporting, promoting and facilitating digital skills and literacy programs and the development of innovative solutions for adoption and use in every facet of national life.”

While urging all companies across sectors to embrace digital skills for their employees, the NITDA DG said failure to upskill the workforce in digital technologies could lead to companies and the workforce being quickly left behind. “It is, therefore, vital that businesses invest in nurturing a digitally literate workforce, capable of adapting to evolving technologies,” he said.

According to the Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, the training, which forms part of his administration’s empowerment promises, will enable NITRA members to further sharpen their skills and be well-equipped to deliver in reporting new technologies such as AI, machine learning, Cloud deployment, Fintech, among others. NITDA’s intervention is part of the implementation of the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021- 2024), which is also in line with the application of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The policy document promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy, especially as it pertains to employing digital literacy and skills strategy. The training will among other areas cover digital literacy, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and journalism as a social engineering tool.

Like this: Like Loading...