Business

Firms back NITDA’s training for ICT journalists

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro Comment(0)

Stakeholder firms in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) have thrown their weights behind the capacity training being organised by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for ICT journalists. The firms include Hill+Knowlton Strategies, a communications firm; Global Accelerex, a financial technology company, and Zinox Group. The training for journalists under the aegis of the Nigeria Information Technology Reporters Association (NITRA) kicked off on Monday, October 18, in Lagos.

The five-day capacity building training, which is at the behest of NITDA, with full support from the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, is meant to equip ICT journalists with the requisite skills to effectively report the fast-evolving trends in the global ICT field. Speaking at the opening of the training, the Director-General of NITDA, Mr. Kashifu Inuwa, said the initiative to upskill 50 journalists from NITRA was in line with the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS) and the mandate of NITDA on Digital Literacy and Skills and the Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan 2021 to 2024: “To intervene in the development of digital technology by supporting, promoting and facilitating digital skills and literacy programs and the development of innovative solutions for adoption and use in every facet of national life.”

While urging all companies across sectors to embrace digital skills for their employees, the NITDA DG said failure to upskill the workforce in digital technologies could lead to companies and the workforce being quickly left behind. “It is, therefore, vital that businesses invest in nurturing a digitally literate workforce, capable of adapting to evolving technologies,” he said.

According to the Chairman of NITRA, Mr. Chike Onwuegbuchi, the training, which forms part of his administration’s empowerment promises, will enable NITRA members to further sharpen their skills and be well-equipped to deliver in reporting new technologies such as AI, machine learning, Cloud deployment, Fintech, among others. NITDA’s intervention is part of the implementation of the Agency’s Strategic Roadmap and Action Plan (SRAP 2021- 2024), which is also in line with the application of the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy (NDEPS). The policy document promotes the use of digital technology to expand and diversify Nigeria’s economy, especially as it pertains to employing digital literacy and skills strategy. The training will among other areas cover digital literacy, emerging technologies, cybersecurity, and journalism as a social engineering tool.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Delta State, FIDC-Menzies sign 30-year Asaba airport concession pact

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

*Firm to pay state N100m annual royalty *Gets five years tax exemption The Delta State government has entered into a 30-year concession agreement with FIDC-Menzies, the Mater concessionaire’s Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which has been incorporated with the name, Asaba Airport Company Limited to manage the Asaba International Airport.   The airport prides itself as […]
Business

France cuts economic growth forecast to 5% amid lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

    The French economy will expand by 5% in 2021, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said in a newspaper interview, as a third lockdown to tackle the coronavirus pandemic has prompted a downward revision in the previous government forecast for 6% growth. The new forecast was prudent, Le Maire said in comments published on […]
Business

Creative industry: Fintech boom justifies CBN’s initiative

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

Recent success stories in Nigeria’s Financial Technology (Fintech) sector show that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was justified in spearheading the Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI), writes TONY CHUKWUNYEM Thriving sector In a report on Nigeria’s fintech sector released in September last year, the worldwide management consulting firm, Mckinsey & Company, stated that “a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica