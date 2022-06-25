News

Firms build solar powered water project for Bayelsa communities

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and First Exploration and Petroleum Company through KEFFES Rural Development Foundation, has built a solar powered water project for the indigenes of Koluama 1 in Southern Ijaw Local Government Council of Bayelsa State.

Presenting the project to the community at the weekend, the representative of the indigenous oil firm, Gerald Makiri, said the solar powered water project is a pilot test that will be replicated around the host communities. He said; “Fela in his popular song said ‘water no get enemy,’ so we are hoping that this water will bring unity to this community.

We are hoping that as you drink from the borehole, sickness will varnish, more prosperity to Koluama 1, more prosperity to the women, youths, boys and girls. Receiving the project, the Chairman of KEFFES Rural Development Foundation, Matthew Sele-epri, who was represented by HRH Moses Theophilus – Kenibara VII (Amadabo of Moko-Ama Sangana Kingdom), thanked both the two companies for their kind gesture while soliciting for three additional points to be built in the pilot scheme in Koluama 1 and should be replicated across all the KEFFES communities.

He pointed out that KEFFES is a foundation representing the eight producing communities, comprising Koluama 1 and 2; Ezetu 1 and 2; Foropa, Fish Town; Ekeni; and Sangana, all located along the Atlantic coastline. He said; “If you can recall that over time all our communities are surrounded by water but portable water to drink is a problem and today as God may have it, First Exploration and Petroleum Company has been able to deliver on social development and so we want to appreciate them for this very kind proactive intervention. “We are still demanding that this should be replicated in all the communities and in all the KEFFES’ host communities because that is the only way we can see the goodness of this. Let it be replicated as it is done in Koluama 1. Let it also be

 

