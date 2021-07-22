Firm’s director named ‘Manufacturer Leader of the Year’

The Manufacturing Director at FrieslandCampina, Mr. Adekola Lamidi, has been named the Manufacturing Leader of the Year at the 3rd Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) 2021 held in Accra, Ghana recently. Lamidi, who oversees 44 countries as the sub- Saharan Africa Director at FrieslandCampina, bagged the award on the same day he was celebrating his 20 years of work at the company.

The award organisers described Lamidi as an experienced transformational and change management leader with over 20 years of practical experience in implementing continuous improvement and methodologies to drive productivity and successfully navigate a fast-moving everchanging market. “Lamidi is a multiple award-winning manufacturing director with outstanding ability to lead top-notch multicultural teams, build collaborative relationships, quickly analyse key business drivers, translate direction of technical work into specific plans of action and develop strategies to grow the bottom line. “He has been on many expatriate assignments to the Netherlands and some parts of Africa, where he demonstrated sound business judgment, reinforced high standards, led data-driven analyses, scaled growing business units, and provided strong leadership across multiple plants,” the organisers of the award said.

The Africa Procurement & Supply Chain Awards (APSCA) is an award scheme that rewards excellence in the procurement industry on the African Continent and also a gathering of the best of the best in the procurement practice on the African continent.

