Firms dole out $30, 000 for 17 Tony Elumelu creative storytellers

Leading insurance companies, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) in partnership with Africa No Filter (ANF) have announced 17 young creatives across Africa as recipients of the $30,000 Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund, a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative of both insurance companies. The 17 finalists, selected from 3,600 entries, will receive $30,000 in grants (between $500 and 2,000 each) to develop projects that shine a light on entrepreneurs and entrepreneurship in Africa and challenge the negative stereotypes of Africa. The finalists represent 12 African countries, with 60% female and 40% male representation.

Working with ANF, they will begin work on their submitted projects, ranging from film to visual arts, journalism, and digital content creation. Named after African business leader and philanthropist, Tony O. Elumelu and sponsored by Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, the $30,000 creative fund is an extension of Elumelu’s commitment to redefining an African success story that is powered by Africa’s youth and their creative ideas.

The Fund is a standalone initiative, not affiliated with the Tony Elumelu Foundation. Speaking on behalf of both companies, Chief Marketing Officer, Ifesinachi Okpagu, congratulated the finalists while reiterating the confidence in the project’s mission to place Africa firmly on the map. She said, “We commend the finalists of the Tony Elumelu Storytellers Fund on their ideas and commitment to this joint mission. We are confident that this CSR initiative will progressively change the often-negative stereotype about Africa.’’ ‘‘Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life have been at the forefront of democratising access to insurance, and this starts with empowering people, especially our youths. This is the reason why we are proud to sponsor this project and create a platform for our youths to change the future for the better. We will support all finalists to make their project a reality”.

Clash Of Events: Comedian AY threatens to sue Julius Agwu

AY Makun, the comedian, has threatened to sue Julius Agwu, his colleague, for alleged defamation. In a recent interview, Julius Agwu said he began his Easter show Laugh For Christ Sake long before AY started promoting his own concert. Agwu added that he called AY to tell him that the date for the two concerts […]
Arts & Entertainments

My type of movie roles have kept ladies away – Saka

Popular Nigerian actor, Hafiz Oyetoro, aka Saka, recently opened up on how his roles in movies have helped in reducing the advances he gets from women. In an interview, the comic actor touched on how he had been able to handle advances from women and how forthcoming they were. He explained that he usually played […]
Arts & Entertainments News

I Spend Over $60k On Teeth Whitening – Davido

Tochukwu Ojogwu popularly known as Odumodublvck has expressed shock following the discovery that  Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido spent a whooping sum of $60k to whiten his teeth. Odumodublvck, a Nigerian rapper took to his verified Twitter handle to reveal the amazing discovery and claimed that the DMW boss confirmed the price […]

