Firms engages director

Endeavor Nigeria has appointed the Chief Transformation Officer of Seven-Up Bottling Company and co-Founder of W Motors, Sari El-Khalil to its board of directors. In a statement by the company, El-Khalil is a business leader and an entrepreneur with over 14 years of experience in finance and entrepreneur in Africa, the Middle East and the United States of America. Commenting on the appointment, the Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Execu tive Officer of Chapelhill Denham, Bolaji Balogun said, “We are pleased to welcome Sari El- Khalil to the Endeavor Nigeria Board. I believe Sari’s own experience and his family’s deep history in entrepreneurship, and his experience in business transformation will be invaluable to Endeavor Entrepreneurs and our network in general as we grow and pursue our enable entrepreneurship in our economy.”

