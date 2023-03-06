Firms engages director

Endeavor Nigeria has appointed the Chief Transformation Officer of Seven-Up Bottling Company and co-Founder of W Motors, Sari El-Khalil to its board of directors. In a statement by the company, El-Khalil is a business leader and an entrepreneur with over 14 years of experience in finance and entrepreneur in Africa, the Middle East and the United States of America. Commenting on the appointment, the Vice Chairman of the Board and Chief Execu tive Officer of Chapelhill Denham, Bolaji Balogun said, “We are pleased to welcome Sari El- Khalil to the Endeavor Nigeria Board. I believe Sari’s own experience and his family’s deep history in entrepreneurship, and his experience in business transformation will be invaluable to Endeavor Entrepreneurs and our network in general as we grow and pursue our enable entrepreneurship in our economy.”
Yam farmers bemoan excessive heat on seedlings
Barely one week ago the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, assured Nigerian farmers of the Federal Government’s plan to end post-harvest losses due to poor storage facilities in the country. However, Plateau State farmers have raised the alarm over excessive heat that is destroying their seedlings for the planting season. Taiwo Hassan reports Last week […]
NCC to consumers: Protect telecoms infrastructure
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has charged telecommunications consumers in Nigeria to support the agency’s effort geared towards protection of telecoms infrastructure, saying their contributions are greatly needed for effective protection The Commission made the request and assertion recently at a sensitisation programme it organised at Wannune, Tarka Local Government Area of Benue State, saying […]
United Capital’s N10bn bond listed
The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) yesterday listed United Capital Plc’s N10 billion five-year 12.5 per cent Senior Unsecured Fixed Rate Series I Bonds Due 2025 under the N30 billion Debt Issuance Programme on Daily Official List of the Exchange. The bond issuance, which opened on Monday, May 4, 2020 and closed on Friday, May […]
