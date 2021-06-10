Business

Firms extend data service to Nigeria, others

Two firms, GroupM SSA and WPP’s Choreograph, have announced the expansion of proprietary Audience Origin data service into 12 markets in Africa in response to a growing need from clients for better quality of data and insights around consumer attitudes, preferences and behaviour. Audience Origin, formerly known as LIVEPanel, will be available in the following markets: Cameroon, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda.

Audience Origin is an integral part of WPP’s newly-created Choreograph, a global data products and technology company operated by GroupM, purpose-built for an era that demands a new approach to data management, usage, and brand growth. According to GroupM sub- Saharan Africa CEO, Federico de Nardis, “Audience Origin provides an unprecedented depth of understanding of the human mindset, through a connected global data foundation that uses privacy-first data collection via our proprietary consumer survey. This is a great opportunity for our key clients to gain insights into the lesser researched African consumer segments.”

